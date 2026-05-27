Donald George Thurmond
May 27, 2026
Donald George Thurmond of Desloge, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at the age of 87. Born on May 28, 1938, in Potosi, Don grew up in the community he always held close to his heart.
Don enjoyed four wheeling and spending time talking on his CB radio, where he proudly went by the handle “The Fugitive.” He was well known for trading cars frequently — not for brand-new models, but for vehicles that needed a little work and attention. He loved the challenge and excitement of taking on a new project. Alongside his dear friend, Lynn Coleman, Don operated a car shop where Lynn handled the body work while Don painted the cars. He especially appreciated the beauty and style of Baby Moon tires.
In quieter moments, Don enjoyed watching Hee Haw and Gunsmoke, as well as attending concerts and listening to music from singers such as Gene Watson, Conway Twitty, and many others whose songs brought him joy over the years. Donald proudly served in the United States Army from October 18, 1956 to October 17, 1958.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Ruth Thurmond; his beloved wife, Zelda Fern Thurmond; two children, Doyle Thurmond and Becky Beckett; his grandson, Darrell “Buddy” Thurmond; and many other dear family members.
Those left to cherish his memory include three children: Darrell Thurmond, Donna Conway (Tim), and Rodney Thurmond (Michelle); 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Don will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. His memory, stories, laughter, and the simple joys he shared with others will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
Don enjoyed four wheeling and spending time talking on his CB radio, where he proudly went by the handle “The Fugitive.” He was well known for trading cars frequently — not for brand-new models, but for vehicles that needed a little work and attention. He loved the challenge and excitement of taking on a new project. Alongside his dear friend, Lynn Coleman, Don operated a car shop where Lynn handled the body work while Don painted the cars. He especially appreciated the beauty and style of Baby Moon tires.
In quieter moments, Don enjoyed watching Hee Haw and Gunsmoke, as well as attending concerts and listening to music from singers such as Gene Watson, Conway Twitty, and many others whose songs brought him joy over the years. Donald proudly served in the United States Army from October 18, 1956 to October 17, 1958.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Ruth Thurmond; his beloved wife, Zelda Fern Thurmond; two children, Doyle Thurmond and Becky Beckett; his grandson, Darrell “Buddy” Thurmond; and many other dear family members.
Those left to cherish his memory include three children: Darrell Thurmond, Donna Conway (Tim), and Rodney Thurmond (Michelle); 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Don will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. His memory, stories, laughter, and the simple joys he shared with others will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
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