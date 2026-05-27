Carol Lee Lewis
May 27, 2026
Carol Lee Lewis of St. Clair, Missouri, formerly of Potosi, departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2026, at Crabapple Village, having reached the age of 67 years, 11 months, and 14 days. Carol was born on June 1, 1958 in Bonne Terre, a daughter of the late Charles Gibson and Mary (DeClue) Gibson.
Carol grew up in the Potosi area where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1976. She later served for several years as a Corrections Officer, first in Pacific and later transferring to the Farmington Correctional Center.
Throughout the years, Carol especially enjoyed time spent with her family. She and her family faithfully attended Mass at St. James Catholic Church and cherished gathering together afterward for Sunday lunch. Carol loved watching America’s Got Talent and crime scene television shows, playing word search games on her tablet, and she was known as a very competitive card player. During her stay at Crabapple Village, Carol also became an avid bingo player. With her pretty smile and joyful laugh, she often teased those around her that she was the winner most of the time.
On June 20, 1998, Carol married the love of her life, George Thomas Lewis. She loved her husband dearly, and the bond they shared was evident to all who knew them. Above all else, Carol truly loved her family and treasured every moment spent with them.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her stepchildren, Heather Lewis and Stephanie Lewis; sisters, Ruby Bird and Rose Mary (Lloyd) Duncan; brother, Charles “Tommy” Gibson; nieces and nephews, Annette, Scott, Marilyn, Buddy, Brian, Jamie, Anne, Amy, Hollie, Thomas, Kyle, and Cole; along with many extended family members and dear friends.
In addition to her father and mother, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, George Lewis; two sisters: Charlotte Stroup and Ruthie Walther; and her niece, Heather; and her nephews: Daniel, Jason, and Jared.
Carol will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Carol grew up in the Potosi area where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1976. She later served for several years as a Corrections Officer, first in Pacific and later transferring to the Farmington Correctional Center.
Throughout the years, Carol especially enjoyed time spent with her family. She and her family faithfully attended Mass at St. James Catholic Church and cherished gathering together afterward for Sunday lunch. Carol loved watching America’s Got Talent and crime scene television shows, playing word search games on her tablet, and she was known as a very competitive card player. During her stay at Crabapple Village, Carol also became an avid bingo player. With her pretty smile and joyful laugh, she often teased those around her that she was the winner most of the time.
On June 20, 1998, Carol married the love of her life, George Thomas Lewis. She loved her husband dearly, and the bond they shared was evident to all who knew them. Above all else, Carol truly loved her family and treasured every moment spent with them.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her stepchildren, Heather Lewis and Stephanie Lewis; sisters, Ruby Bird and Rose Mary (Lloyd) Duncan; brother, Charles “Tommy” Gibson; nieces and nephews, Annette, Scott, Marilyn, Buddy, Brian, Jamie, Anne, Amy, Hollie, Thomas, Kyle, and Cole; along with many extended family members and dear friends.
In addition to her father and mother, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, George Lewis; two sisters: Charlotte Stroup and Ruthie Walther; and her niece, Heather; and her nephews: Daniel, Jason, and Jared.
Carol will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
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