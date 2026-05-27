John Nathaniel Bennett
May 27, 2026
John Nathaniel Bennett, Jr., of Potosi, was born on December 14, 1962, a son of the late John N. Bennett, Sr. and Gloria (Stewart) Bennett. He passed away on Friday, May 15, 2026, at the age of 63.
John enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved farming, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He also had a great interest in American wars and history and could often be found reading books on the subjects he enjoyed most. John was also a huge football fan. He loved playing football during his high school years and always looked forward to watching NFL games on Sundays. In his free time, he enjoyed watching shows such as Gold Rush, Swamp People, and the History Channel. Above all, he cared deeply for his family and always wanted to make sure his children were doing well. He will be remembered as a great, simple man who loved his family dearly.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his two daughters: Destiny Bennett and Cheyenne Bennett; his sister, Pamela “Susie” Tripp and husband, Jack; his brother, David Bennett; along with dear extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Deborah Bennett.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the Bennett family during this time.
John enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved farming, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He also had a great interest in American wars and history and could often be found reading books on the subjects he enjoyed most. John was also a huge football fan. He loved playing football during his high school years and always looked forward to watching NFL games on Sundays. In his free time, he enjoyed watching shows such as Gold Rush, Swamp People, and the History Channel. Above all, he cared deeply for his family and always wanted to make sure his children were doing well. He will be remembered as a great, simple man who loved his family dearly.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his two daughters: Destiny Bennett and Cheyenne Bennett; his sister, Pamela “Susie” Tripp and husband, Jack; his brother, David Bennett; along with dear extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Deborah Bennett.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the Bennett family during this time.
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