Harold Bryan Carlyon
May 27, 2026
Harold Bryan Carlyon, lovingly known as “Harry,” of Potosi, was born on August 30, 1941, a son of the late Paul Preston Carlyon, Sr. and May Amelia (Bergmann) Carlyon. Harry passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the age of 84.
Harry was united in marriage to the love of his life, Judith “Judy” Eye, on December 2, 1961, at Grassy Hollow Baptist Church. Together, they shared 64 wonderful years of marriage, building a life centered around faith, family, and hard work.
Growing up on the Carlyon family farm, Harry always knew farming was his calling. He loved working the land, tending to his cattle, baling hay, and spending time on his tractors. Hunting was another great passion in his life, especially the hunting trips to Colorado that he enjoyed with his boys. Harry was the former owner of Carlyon’s Shell Service Gas Station in Leadwood during the mid-1960s and also owned Carlyon’s Auto Repair while living in High Ridge. After many years of hard work, Harry retired from MODOT in 2000.
Harry and Judy made countless treasured memories camping with their family. One of their proudest adventures was converting an old school bus into a fully functioning RV, which carried them on many memorable trips. Harry was especially proud the day he became “Dad” to his daughter, Nicole, and nothing brought him greater joy than the love he shared with all his children and grandchildren.
A devoted family man, Harry believed family was everything. He was a humble, hardworking man — truly the salt of the earth — whose kindness and steady presence touched many lives. He enjoyed watching old westerns and was a faithful member of Potosi First Assembly.
Those remaining to cherish Harry’s memory include his beloved wife, Judy Carlyon; two sons, Brian Carlyon and wife Page, and Ben Carlyon and wife Cindy; daughter, Nicole Kaempfer and husband Andrew; grandchildren, Joe Carlyon and wife Colleen, Christopher Carlyon, Ethan Carlyon, Rachel Fenwick and husband Gary, Chance Carlyon, Sophia Peirick, Charlotte Kaempfer, and Josie Kaempfer; great-grandchildren, Allie, Victoria, Harley, Jazmyn, Remington, Presley, Karoline, Claire, and Sam; two great-great-grandchildren, Ronan and Kayden; siblings, Isabel Arndt, Nancy Weekley and husband Leon, Charles Carlyon and wife Wilma, Ralph Carlyon, and Paul Carlyon and wife Diane; as well as many special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lilburn and Bessie Eye; and by two brothers, Gerald Carlyon and Steve Smith.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the Carlyon family during this difficult time.
Harry was united in marriage to the love of his life, Judith “Judy” Eye, on December 2, 1961, at Grassy Hollow Baptist Church. Together, they shared 64 wonderful years of marriage, building a life centered around faith, family, and hard work.
Growing up on the Carlyon family farm, Harry always knew farming was his calling. He loved working the land, tending to his cattle, baling hay, and spending time on his tractors. Hunting was another great passion in his life, especially the hunting trips to Colorado that he enjoyed with his boys. Harry was the former owner of Carlyon’s Shell Service Gas Station in Leadwood during the mid-1960s and also owned Carlyon’s Auto Repair while living in High Ridge. After many years of hard work, Harry retired from MODOT in 2000.
Harry and Judy made countless treasured memories camping with their family. One of their proudest adventures was converting an old school bus into a fully functioning RV, which carried them on many memorable trips. Harry was especially proud the day he became “Dad” to his daughter, Nicole, and nothing brought him greater joy than the love he shared with all his children and grandchildren.
A devoted family man, Harry believed family was everything. He was a humble, hardworking man — truly the salt of the earth — whose kindness and steady presence touched many lives. He enjoyed watching old westerns and was a faithful member of Potosi First Assembly.
Those remaining to cherish Harry’s memory include his beloved wife, Judy Carlyon; two sons, Brian Carlyon and wife Page, and Ben Carlyon and wife Cindy; daughter, Nicole Kaempfer and husband Andrew; grandchildren, Joe Carlyon and wife Colleen, Christopher Carlyon, Ethan Carlyon, Rachel Fenwick and husband Gary, Chance Carlyon, Sophia Peirick, Charlotte Kaempfer, and Josie Kaempfer; great-grandchildren, Allie, Victoria, Harley, Jazmyn, Remington, Presley, Karoline, Claire, and Sam; two great-great-grandchildren, Ronan and Kayden; siblings, Isabel Arndt, Nancy Weekley and husband Leon, Charles Carlyon and wife Wilma, Ralph Carlyon, and Paul Carlyon and wife Diane; as well as many special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lilburn and Bessie Eye; and by two brothers, Gerald Carlyon and Steve Smith.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the Carlyon family during this difficult time.
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