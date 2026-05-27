Thelma Mae (Fenstermaker) Robinson
May 27, 2026
Thelma Mae was the oldest daughter of the late Franklin Eugene Nelms Fenstermaker and Thelma Isabell (Eye) Fenstermaker from Potosi. She was born on December 7, 1941, in Potosi. She passed away on May 17, 2026, having reached the age of 84 years, 5 months and 10 days.
Thelma graduated from Potosi High School in May 1960. She was very active in school musical groups and girl's quartettes and participated in the Miss Potosi pageant. She worked several years at the Gratiot Elementary School (St. Louis) in the office and as a Parent Advocate (PTA), she did much volunteer work including the American Red Cross, Girl Scout sponsor, Cub Scout Den Mother; she worked as an election poll Supervisor in Washington County for over 40 years.
She was the Parish Secretary & Office Manager for the Belgrade- Caledonia-Bismarck & Doe Run Methodist churches for 16 years; Thelma was active in many church and local community activities; she was past president of the Belgrade UM Women and Caledonia UMW Guild and helped with many church Christmas bazaars and attended several UMW District meetings; she became a Member of the Caledonia Methodist Church in 2005.
In 2004, she became a charter member of the reorganized Bellevue Valley Historical Society, Inc. and the Caledonia Community Betterment organization in 2008. For 11 years, she and her husband Mac were the local youth chaperons for the MCB Conventions; In 2012 she was awarded the Missouri Community Betterment State Adult Leadership award; received the 2015 Caledonia Betterment Spirit award; she was past president of the Washington County MO Extensions Council (1970's).
Thelma was a Charter Member and past treasurer for the Missouri Star Quilters Guild formed in 1983; she was a member of the early formed Valley Lioness Club for the wife's of the Lions members ( 1970's); In 2013 she was cookbook committee co-chair and member of the Washington County 200th Celebration committee, In 2015, Thelma joined the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution) and served as their Chaplain; Member of the D.A.R. Cameo Society; attending several district and state conventions; She was Charter member and co-president of the former Bellevue Valley Historical Social Club.
Thelma, her husband and son John III formed the Caledonia Community Foundation in 2012 as a charitable entity to help support the local community and award grants and scholarships to local high school graduates and co-hosted the first Washington County National Day of Prayer Breakfast (2026); She and her husband were Grand Marshalls of the annual Caledonia Pumpkin Festival (2009).
She married John (Mac) M. Robinson, Jr. of Caledonia on July 2, 1960, Winfield with Rev. J. Wesley Thomas officiating. Witnesses were Mrs. Thomas and Mr. Wm. Hayes. They shared 66 Years of marriage. To this union two children were born.
Thelma Mae is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John (Mac) McClure Robinson, Jr. two loving children; Suzanne Frances (Michael) Kay of Farmington; son John McClure Robinson, III of Caledonia; Two grandsons: Aaron Michael Kay of Farmington and Joshua McClure Kay of Florida; Sister Mrs. Frances DeClue (Donald M.) of Potosi; two brothers-in-laws, Paul W. Robinson (Rosemary) Robinson, Tebbetts, and Daniel T. (Patricia) Robinson of Caledonia, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A funeral service was held Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Caledonia Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Turner officiating.
Interment was in Caledonia Methodist Cemetery, Caledonia. Serving as pallbearers were Michael Kay, Aaron Kay, Joshua Kay, Dan Robinson, Bob Robinson and Floyd Fenstermaker.
Fellowship dinner for the family followed at the Caledonia Methodist Church hosted by the Caledonia MW Ladies.
Donations and memorials made be made to the following: Caledonia Methodist Church, Caledonia Community Foundation or to the American Cancer Society.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Thelma graduated from Potosi High School in May 1960. She was very active in school musical groups and girl's quartettes and participated in the Miss Potosi pageant. She worked several years at the Gratiot Elementary School (St. Louis) in the office and as a Parent Advocate (PTA), she did much volunteer work including the American Red Cross, Girl Scout sponsor, Cub Scout Den Mother; she worked as an election poll Supervisor in Washington County for over 40 years.
She was the Parish Secretary & Office Manager for the Belgrade- Caledonia-Bismarck & Doe Run Methodist churches for 16 years; Thelma was active in many church and local community activities; she was past president of the Belgrade UM Women and Caledonia UMW Guild and helped with many church Christmas bazaars and attended several UMW District meetings; she became a Member of the Caledonia Methodist Church in 2005.
In 2004, she became a charter member of the reorganized Bellevue Valley Historical Society, Inc. and the Caledonia Community Betterment organization in 2008. For 11 years, she and her husband Mac were the local youth chaperons for the MCB Conventions; In 2012 she was awarded the Missouri Community Betterment State Adult Leadership award; received the 2015 Caledonia Betterment Spirit award; she was past president of the Washington County MO Extensions Council (1970's).
Thelma was a Charter Member and past treasurer for the Missouri Star Quilters Guild formed in 1983; she was a member of the early formed Valley Lioness Club for the wife's of the Lions members ( 1970's); In 2013 she was cookbook committee co-chair and member of the Washington County 200th Celebration committee, In 2015, Thelma joined the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution) and served as their Chaplain; Member of the D.A.R. Cameo Society; attending several district and state conventions; She was Charter member and co-president of the former Bellevue Valley Historical Social Club.
Thelma, her husband and son John III formed the Caledonia Community Foundation in 2012 as a charitable entity to help support the local community and award grants and scholarships to local high school graduates and co-hosted the first Washington County National Day of Prayer Breakfast (2026); She and her husband were Grand Marshalls of the annual Caledonia Pumpkin Festival (2009).
She married John (Mac) M. Robinson, Jr. of Caledonia on July 2, 1960, Winfield with Rev. J. Wesley Thomas officiating. Witnesses were Mrs. Thomas and Mr. Wm. Hayes. They shared 66 Years of marriage. To this union two children were born.
Thelma Mae is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John (Mac) McClure Robinson, Jr. two loving children; Suzanne Frances (Michael) Kay of Farmington; son John McClure Robinson, III of Caledonia; Two grandsons: Aaron Michael Kay of Farmington and Joshua McClure Kay of Florida; Sister Mrs. Frances DeClue (Donald M.) of Potosi; two brothers-in-laws, Paul W. Robinson (Rosemary) Robinson, Tebbetts, and Daniel T. (Patricia) Robinson of Caledonia, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A funeral service was held Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Caledonia Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Turner officiating.
Interment was in Caledonia Methodist Cemetery, Caledonia. Serving as pallbearers were Michael Kay, Aaron Kay, Joshua Kay, Dan Robinson, Bob Robinson and Floyd Fenstermaker.
Fellowship dinner for the family followed at the Caledonia Methodist Church hosted by the Caledonia MW Ladies.
Donations and memorials made be made to the following: Caledonia Methodist Church, Caledonia Community Foundation or to the American Cancer Society.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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