Bobby Eugene Guenther
June 03, 2026
Bobby Eugene Guenther was born in Vallejo, California on Oct. 12, 1955, a son to Billy Eugene and Wanda (Houston) Guenther. He died at his Fletcher home on May 29, 2026 at the age of 70. Bobby was raised by his aunt and uncle Shirley and Harold “Gene” Johnson. He worked for Vic Huskey in his gasoline and propane business and then for Universal Flavors. He is survived by his son Billy Guenther; his aunt Shirley Johnson and her and her late husband Gene’s four children, Shelley Krodinger and her husband Troy, Lonnie Johnson and his wife Karen, Regina Martin and her husband Bobby and Deborah Blumenberg and her husband Brian and their families; a half sister Michelle Crye; two half brothers Marvin Wilson and James Hill; a sister in law Diane Guenther as well as many other cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother John Guenther and two half brothers Michael Wilson and Ronnie Wilson.
Visitation was held Tuesday, June 2nd from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Dietrich Mothershead Funeral Home. Services were Wednesday, June 3rd at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, DeSoto, officiated by Rev. Dr. G. Michael Rose. Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery, DeSoto.
Visitation was held Tuesday, June 2nd from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Dietrich Mothershead Funeral Home. Services were Wednesday, June 3rd at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, DeSoto, officiated by Rev. Dr. G. Michael Rose. Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery, DeSoto.
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