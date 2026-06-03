Brenda Bradley
June 03, 2026
Brenda Bradley, a cherished member of the Potosi community and devoted family woman, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2026. Born on October 9, 1939, in Desloge, Missouri, Brenda’s life was marked by a loving competitive spirit and a deep dedication to both her family and her career.
On December 30, 1961, Brenda was united in marriage to Cyrus Bradley, with whom she shared 64 wonderful years. Together, they built a life filled with love, support, and countless treasured memories. Brenda’s affection for her family was evident in every aspect of her life, as she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Brenda’s professional life reflected her commitment to caring for others. She served as Director of Nursing at the Bonne Terre Hospital, later becoming the director at NHC before retiring. Her leadership in healthcare touched many lives, demonstrating her compassion and dedication to improving the well-being of those around her.
An avid sports enthusiast, Brenda was a fervent supporter of the Rams and Cardinals, and she took great joy in following local high school sports; especially the teams her husband coached. Her love for nature found expression in her time spent at Rogue Creek, where she delighted in the serene lake surroundings and the simple pleasures of watching squirrels play.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Cyrus Bradley; her son, Matthew Bradley, and his wife Tonya of Potosi; and her sisters-in-law, Trena Motley, Tamra Pyatt, Peggy Bradley, and Ruth Kollmeyer, her niece, Kathy Gray, as well as her grandchildren Jacob, Jesse, Jennifer (Jon), Eli, and Madeline, and great-grandchildren Calvin and Sawyer. Many other relatives and dear friends also mourn her loss and celebrate her remarkable life.
Brenda was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Cooley; her parents, Lora (Robinson) Horton and Jesse F. Horton; her brother, Bob Horton; sister-in-law, Lori Horton; and niece and nephew, Cyndy McNally and Bob Horton Jr.
Brenda’s legacy is one of unwavering love, spirited enthusiasm, and dedication to family and community. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who have the privilege of knowing her.
Visitation for Brenda was held Tuesday, May 26th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held the same day at 1PM with Pastor Jeff Gibson officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Big River Cemetery in Irondale. Serving as pallbearers were Gary Mercer, Nathan Pack, Cory Franklin, Jeff Hedgecorth, Jacob Cooley and Matt Bradley.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On December 30, 1961, Brenda was united in marriage to Cyrus Bradley, with whom she shared 64 wonderful years. Together, they built a life filled with love, support, and countless treasured memories. Brenda’s affection for her family was evident in every aspect of her life, as she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Brenda’s professional life reflected her commitment to caring for others. She served as Director of Nursing at the Bonne Terre Hospital, later becoming the director at NHC before retiring. Her leadership in healthcare touched many lives, demonstrating her compassion and dedication to improving the well-being of those around her.
An avid sports enthusiast, Brenda was a fervent supporter of the Rams and Cardinals, and she took great joy in following local high school sports; especially the teams her husband coached. Her love for nature found expression in her time spent at Rogue Creek, where she delighted in the serene lake surroundings and the simple pleasures of watching squirrels play.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Cyrus Bradley; her son, Matthew Bradley, and his wife Tonya of Potosi; and her sisters-in-law, Trena Motley, Tamra Pyatt, Peggy Bradley, and Ruth Kollmeyer, her niece, Kathy Gray, as well as her grandchildren Jacob, Jesse, Jennifer (Jon), Eli, and Madeline, and great-grandchildren Calvin and Sawyer. Many other relatives and dear friends also mourn her loss and celebrate her remarkable life.
Brenda was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Cooley; her parents, Lora (Robinson) Horton and Jesse F. Horton; her brother, Bob Horton; sister-in-law, Lori Horton; and niece and nephew, Cyndy McNally and Bob Horton Jr.
Brenda’s legacy is one of unwavering love, spirited enthusiasm, and dedication to family and community. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who have the privilege of knowing her.
Visitation for Brenda was held Tuesday, May 26th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held the same day at 1PM with Pastor Jeff Gibson officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Big River Cemetery in Irondale. Serving as pallbearers were Gary Mercer, Nathan Pack, Cory Franklin, Jeff Hedgecorth, Jacob Cooley and Matt Bradley.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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