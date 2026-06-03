Nancy Coleman
June 03, 2026
Nancy Coleman, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on May 22, 2026, reaching the age of 70. Born on March 22, 1956 in St. Louis, Nancy lived a life deeply rooted in her family and community.
On February 16, 1980, she was united in marriage to Stanley Wayne Coleman. Together, they shared 30 wonderful years of marriage, raising their children with love and dedication. Nancy took immense pride in being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother - roles that brought her great joy.
Family was at the heart of Nancy's life. She cherished her children and grandchildren and found comfort and happiness in their company. She was known for her warmth and affectionate nature, always putting the needs of her loved ones above her own. Among her pastimes were enjoying time with family, observing hummingbirds, caring for animals, reading books, and playing puzzle games.
Nancy is survived by her beloved daughter, Lettie Jean Mirelez, and husband, Brandon, of Los Olivos, California. Her son, Dennis James Coleman of Potosi. She also leaves behind two sisters, Pam Dickey and her husband John of Farmington and Roxanne Gibson, also of Farmington, two brothers, Donald Gibson and his wife Dottie of Black, and Charles "Chuck" Gibson of Columbia.
Her grandchildren Carrie, Lacie, Ruth Ann, and Mackenzie hold a special place in her heart, as does her great-grandchild, Connor, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Nancy's life was also marked by the loving memory of those who preceded her in death: her husband Stanley Wayne Coleman, and her parents, Claire (Skaggs) Gibson and Donald Gibson.
Nancy's life was a testament to the strength of family bonds. Her kindness, love for her family, and gentle spirit will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.
Visitation for Nancy was held Tuesday, May 26th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location with the funeral service taking place at 11 A.M. with Mike Minghi officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Hopewell Cemetery in Mineral Point. Serving as pallbearers were Cutis Wisener, Colby Fiala, Jessie Gibson, Levi Andrus, Wayne Coleman, and Tyler Coleman.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On February 16, 1980, she was united in marriage to Stanley Wayne Coleman. Together, they shared 30 wonderful years of marriage, raising their children with love and dedication. Nancy took immense pride in being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother - roles that brought her great joy.
Family was at the heart of Nancy's life. She cherished her children and grandchildren and found comfort and happiness in their company. She was known for her warmth and affectionate nature, always putting the needs of her loved ones above her own. Among her pastimes were enjoying time with family, observing hummingbirds, caring for animals, reading books, and playing puzzle games.
Nancy is survived by her beloved daughter, Lettie Jean Mirelez, and husband, Brandon, of Los Olivos, California. Her son, Dennis James Coleman of Potosi. She also leaves behind two sisters, Pam Dickey and her husband John of Farmington and Roxanne Gibson, also of Farmington, two brothers, Donald Gibson and his wife Dottie of Black, and Charles "Chuck" Gibson of Columbia.
Her grandchildren Carrie, Lacie, Ruth Ann, and Mackenzie hold a special place in her heart, as does her great-grandchild, Connor, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Nancy's life was also marked by the loving memory of those who preceded her in death: her husband Stanley Wayne Coleman, and her parents, Claire (Skaggs) Gibson and Donald Gibson.
Nancy's life was a testament to the strength of family bonds. Her kindness, love for her family, and gentle spirit will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.
Visitation for Nancy was held Tuesday, May 26th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location with the funeral service taking place at 11 A.M. with Mike Minghi officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Hopewell Cemetery in Mineral Point. Serving as pallbearers were Cutis Wisener, Colby Fiala, Jessie Gibson, Levi Andrus, Wayne Coleman, and Tyler Coleman.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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