Mildred DeClue
June 03, 2026
Mildred Marie DeClue of Richwoods passed away Monday, May 25, 2026, having reached the age of 75. Mildred was born May 10, 1951 in St. Louis, a daughter to the late Della Ivey Sara (DeClue) Lewis and Clifford Lewis.
On December 23, 2019, Mildred was united in marriage to Dennis DeClue, and they shared 6 years together.
Mildred is survived by her husband Dennis DeClue, stepdaughters, Christina DeClue, Amy Thompson and husband Arthur, Laura Toombs and husband Justin, stepsons, Charles DeClue and wife Jeanette, Dennis DeClue and wife Elizabeth, nephew, Steven Cox, sister, Irene Ginrigh in addition to many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Witham and Mary Cox.
Mildred kept Jesus at the center of her life. She was a devoted member of the Way of Life Tabernacle and Apostolic Church in Richwoods. She loved people and always had others in her thoughts and prayers. She loved sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those who know her.
Visitation for Mildred was held Thursday, May 28th from 9 to 11 A.M. at the Way of Life Tabernacle Church in Richwoods with the funeral service taking place the same day at 11 A.M. with Pastor Perry Vance officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Horine Cemetery in Richwoods.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On December 23, 2019, Mildred was united in marriage to Dennis DeClue, and they shared 6 years together.
Mildred is survived by her husband Dennis DeClue, stepdaughters, Christina DeClue, Amy Thompson and husband Arthur, Laura Toombs and husband Justin, stepsons, Charles DeClue and wife Jeanette, Dennis DeClue and wife Elizabeth, nephew, Steven Cox, sister, Irene Ginrigh in addition to many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Witham and Mary Cox.
Mildred kept Jesus at the center of her life. She was a devoted member of the Way of Life Tabernacle and Apostolic Church in Richwoods. She loved people and always had others in her thoughts and prayers. She loved sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those who know her.
Visitation for Mildred was held Thursday, May 28th from 9 to 11 A.M. at the Way of Life Tabernacle Church in Richwoods with the funeral service taking place the same day at 11 A.M. with Pastor Perry Vance officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Horine Cemetery in Richwoods.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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