Wilford Dean Johnson
June 03, 2026
Wilford Dean Johnson, born on October 11, 1950 in Potosi, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2026, at the age of 75. He was a devoted family man, a dedicated Veteran, and a gentleman who lived with quiet dignity and integrity.
Dean’s life was marked by service and heartfelt sincerity. He proudly served in the United States Army from July 1968 to July 1970, earning the Purple Heart for his valor and sacrifice. His commitment to his country was reflected not only in his military service but also in his involvement with the Potosi Masonic Lodge, the American Legion Cordia Humphrey Post, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart where he found camaraderie and purpose.
Beyond his service, Dean had a passionate interest in gardening, a hobby that brought him peace and a connection to the earth. He was always curious and had a love for knowledge engaging in researching subjects that peaked his interests such as holistic healing, natural remedies to conspiracy theories, and harbored a lifelong dream of playing the guitar. These interests underscore a gentle spirit and a mind eager for growth and discovery.
Dean survives by his beloved wife, Margaret Johnson, who stood by his side through all the seasons of life. Together, they raised four daughters who will carry forward his legacy, Leslie Spencer of Rosenberg, Texas; Angela Johnson of Old Town Tustin, California; Veronica Pratt and her husband Jon of Farmington; and Tiffany Voyles and her husband David of Potosi. His family extends further to include a sister, Parsetta Alexander, and her husband Thomas, as well as a sister-in-law, Jill Johnson.
His grandchildren, eight strong in number, Isaiah, Isaiah, Ava, Davina, Akai, Tiaana, William, and Daisy were a source of immense joy to Dean, embodying the continuation of his love and family values.
Dean was preceded in death by his mother, Dimple (Koontz) Johnson; his father, Louis Johnson; his son, Matthew Johnson; his brothers, James Achilles Johnson and Lewis Johnson, whose relationships were integral parts of Dean’s life story and memories.
Wilford Dean Johnson’s journey was one of quiet strength, love, and service. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be dearly missed but fondly remembered for the values he embodied and the love he shared so generously.
Visitation was held Saturday, May 30th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with the funeral service taking place at 1 P.M.
Burial and final prayers took place at Trinity Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Rashad Mayes, Michael Mayes, Anthony Major and David Voyles.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Dean’s life was marked by service and heartfelt sincerity. He proudly served in the United States Army from July 1968 to July 1970, earning the Purple Heart for his valor and sacrifice. His commitment to his country was reflected not only in his military service but also in his involvement with the Potosi Masonic Lodge, the American Legion Cordia Humphrey Post, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart where he found camaraderie and purpose.
Beyond his service, Dean had a passionate interest in gardening, a hobby that brought him peace and a connection to the earth. He was always curious and had a love for knowledge engaging in researching subjects that peaked his interests such as holistic healing, natural remedies to conspiracy theories, and harbored a lifelong dream of playing the guitar. These interests underscore a gentle spirit and a mind eager for growth and discovery.
Dean survives by his beloved wife, Margaret Johnson, who stood by his side through all the seasons of life. Together, they raised four daughters who will carry forward his legacy, Leslie Spencer of Rosenberg, Texas; Angela Johnson of Old Town Tustin, California; Veronica Pratt and her husband Jon of Farmington; and Tiffany Voyles and her husband David of Potosi. His family extends further to include a sister, Parsetta Alexander, and her husband Thomas, as well as a sister-in-law, Jill Johnson.
His grandchildren, eight strong in number, Isaiah, Isaiah, Ava, Davina, Akai, Tiaana, William, and Daisy were a source of immense joy to Dean, embodying the continuation of his love and family values.
Dean was preceded in death by his mother, Dimple (Koontz) Johnson; his father, Louis Johnson; his son, Matthew Johnson; his brothers, James Achilles Johnson and Lewis Johnson, whose relationships were integral parts of Dean’s life story and memories.
Wilford Dean Johnson’s journey was one of quiet strength, love, and service. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be dearly missed but fondly remembered for the values he embodied and the love he shared so generously.
Visitation was held Saturday, May 30th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with the funeral service taking place at 1 P.M.
Burial and final prayers took place at Trinity Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Rashad Mayes, Michael Mayes, Anthony Major and David Voyles.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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