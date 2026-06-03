Michael Lee LaRue
June 03, 2026
Michael Lee LaRue, 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. He was born on October 22, 1954 in St. Louis, a son of the late Billy Ray LaRue and Eva Dell (Bailey) LaRue.
Michael graduated with the Class of 1972 from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis, and spent most of his life in the St. Louis area. He was a talented man who enjoyed working on cars and doing auto body work. Michael especially loved his 1964 Impala and took great pride in his automotive skills. He also enjoyed home repairs and painting and was always willing to lend a helping hand when something needed fixed.
Music was another important part of Michael’s life. He loved listening to music and playing his guitar in church. A faithful Christian, Michael loved reading his Bible, loved the Lord, and attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was known for his sense of humor, his laughter, and the many jokes he shared with family and friends. Michael will be remembered for his kind heart, his talents, and the joy he brought to those around him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his step-daughter and step-grandson; six siblings, Brenda Cook and Jessie, Kathy Fowler and Jim, Randy LaRue, Kim LaRue, Tammy Austin and Chris, and Doug LaRue; along with many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Ruth LaRue; his stepmother, Carol LaRue; his brother, Dwaine LaRue; and his sister-in-law, Angie LaRue.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the LaRue family during this difficult time.
Michael graduated with the Class of 1972 from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis, and spent most of his life in the St. Louis area. He was a talented man who enjoyed working on cars and doing auto body work. Michael especially loved his 1964 Impala and took great pride in his automotive skills. He also enjoyed home repairs and painting and was always willing to lend a helping hand when something needed fixed.
Music was another important part of Michael’s life. He loved listening to music and playing his guitar in church. A faithful Christian, Michael loved reading his Bible, loved the Lord, and attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was known for his sense of humor, his laughter, and the many jokes he shared with family and friends. Michael will be remembered for his kind heart, his talents, and the joy he brought to those around him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his step-daughter and step-grandson; six siblings, Brenda Cook and Jessie, Kathy Fowler and Jim, Randy LaRue, Kim LaRue, Tammy Austin and Chris, and Doug LaRue; along with many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Ruth LaRue; his stepmother, Carol LaRue; his brother, Dwaine LaRue; and his sister-in-law, Angie LaRue.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the LaRue family during this difficult time.
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