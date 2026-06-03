Bobby Joe Bourbon
June 03, 2026
Bobby Joe Bourbon of Potosi, was born on April 8, 1975, a son to Hilda Lavern Bourbon. Bobby departed this life on Saturday, May 23, 2026 having reached the age of 51.
Bobby is survived by his loving mother, Hilda Lavern Bourbon; three children, Krystal Braun (Michael), Bobby Bourbon Jr. (Paige), and Kenzie Wade; granddaughter, Everleigh Bourbon; three brothers, Billy (Sharon) Bourbon, Steven Bourbon, and Scott (Kristen) Bourbon; his aunt & uncles, Donnie and Sandy Henderson, Mark Henderson; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Bobby was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ethel and J.T. Robertson, and William Noah Henderson and other relatives.
Bobby grew up in the Potosi area. He lived a simple life often enjoying being outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and riding horses with friends. Bobby also enjoyed bee keeping with his friend, Bruce Nipper. Bobby worked as a truck driver and logging.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Bobby is survived by his loving mother, Hilda Lavern Bourbon; three children, Krystal Braun (Michael), Bobby Bourbon Jr. (Paige), and Kenzie Wade; granddaughter, Everleigh Bourbon; three brothers, Billy (Sharon) Bourbon, Steven Bourbon, and Scott (Kristen) Bourbon; his aunt & uncles, Donnie and Sandy Henderson, Mark Henderson; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Bobby was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ethel and J.T. Robertson, and William Noah Henderson and other relatives.
Bobby grew up in the Potosi area. He lived a simple life often enjoying being outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and riding horses with friends. Bobby also enjoyed bee keeping with his friend, Bruce Nipper. Bobby worked as a truck driver and logging.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
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