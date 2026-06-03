Marty O’Neal Schrum
June 03, 2026
Marty O’Neal Schrum, age 60 of Belgrade, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026. He was born on July 12, 1965, a son of the late Scottie Schrum and Ina June (Parks) Schrum.
Marty was a man who appreciated the simple things in life and found joy in the moments that mattered most. He loved being outdoors, especially spending time hunting and fishing in years past. Marty was well known for his sense of humor and playful spirit. A true prankster at heart, he was always trying to make others laugh and enjoyed sharing smiles wherever he went. He believed in living life fully and making the most of every day.
A hardworking and dedicated provider, Marty spent many years laboring in the concrete industry alongside his brother. In recent years, he also enjoyed spending time at the casino. More than anything else, Marty loved his family deeply. Marty loved his children and grandchildren.
Those who remain to cherish his memory are his son, Joshua Masters; his five daughters, Samantha Waldrop, Elizabeth Smith, Katlyn Hendrix, Kristen Umfleet, and Madeline Carmack; fourteen beloved grandchildren; three brothers, Dennis (Pam) Schrum, Adam (Sharon) Schrum, and Christopher (Britney) Schrum; five sisters, Donna Alvers, Lois (Lindell) Land, Kim (Tim) Walton, Cassie (Chad) Browers, and Linda Turntine; along with many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Schrum, and his infant brother, Hurlin Eugene Schrum; Loving companion, Lisa Masters; and many other dear relatives.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the Schrum family during this difficult time.
Marty was a man who appreciated the simple things in life and found joy in the moments that mattered most. He loved being outdoors, especially spending time hunting and fishing in years past. Marty was well known for his sense of humor and playful spirit. A true prankster at heart, he was always trying to make others laugh and enjoyed sharing smiles wherever he went. He believed in living life fully and making the most of every day.
A hardworking and dedicated provider, Marty spent many years laboring in the concrete industry alongside his brother. In recent years, he also enjoyed spending time at the casino. More than anything else, Marty loved his family deeply. Marty loved his children and grandchildren.
Those who remain to cherish his memory are his son, Joshua Masters; his five daughters, Samantha Waldrop, Elizabeth Smith, Katlyn Hendrix, Kristen Umfleet, and Madeline Carmack; fourteen beloved grandchildren; three brothers, Dennis (Pam) Schrum, Adam (Sharon) Schrum, and Christopher (Britney) Schrum; five sisters, Donna Alvers, Lois (Lindell) Land, Kim (Tim) Walton, Cassie (Chad) Browers, and Linda Turntine; along with many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Schrum, and his infant brother, Hurlin Eugene Schrum; Loving companion, Lisa Masters; and many other dear relatives.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the Schrum family during this difficult time.
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