Frances Rundel
June 03, 2026
Frances Ann Rundel, a beloved and family-oriented woman known for her warmth and love of people, passed away on May 26, 2026 in Potosi, having reached the age of 85 years. She was born on April 30, 1941 in Cadet, and a daughter to the late Verna Marie (Bequette) Politte and Bernard John Politte.
On March 26, 1960, Frances was united in marriage to Robert Rundel, and together they were blessed with 50 years of marriage. Her commitment to family was a cornerstone of her life, reflected in her close relationships with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She treasured spending time with her family, enjoying activities such as cooking, playing cards, visiting the casino, and shopping.
Frances is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Jordan and her husband Curtis of Potosi, and Jennifer "Nickie" Thornton and her husband Andy of Potosi. She is also lovingly remembered by her son, Timmy Rundel, and his wife Rhonda of Cadet. Her family circle extends to her sister, Catherine Schwartz of Lake Saint Louis.
Her legacy lives on through her numerous grandchildren, Ashley (Andy), C.J. (Tara), Ghivanni, Ryan (Kristen), Brandon, Tashea, Heather, Haleigh, Andrew (Ella), Blake (Kaelynn), Brenley, Jeslyn, and Kami. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear special friends, all of whom held a cherished place in her heart.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rundel; son, Kevin Rundel; brothers, Kenneth Politte and Walter Politte; sisters, June Courtway, Hilda Bays, Ina Mae Boyer and great grandchild, Lexis.
She will be remembered with great affection by all who have the privilege to share in her life.
Visitation was held Sunday, May 31st from 3 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Monday morning June 1st from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the same location.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 1st at 10 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Old Mines with Father Vincent Nyman officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Brian Politte, Ronnie Courtway, Andrew Coleman, C.J. Boyer, Blake Coleman, Hunter Kincaid and honorary pallbearers, Ghivanni Becerra, Camden Kincaid, Brady Kincaid, Ryan Rundel and Brandon Rundel.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On March 26, 1960, Frances was united in marriage to Robert Rundel, and together they were blessed with 50 years of marriage. Her commitment to family was a cornerstone of her life, reflected in her close relationships with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She treasured spending time with her family, enjoying activities such as cooking, playing cards, visiting the casino, and shopping.
Frances is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Jordan and her husband Curtis of Potosi, and Jennifer "Nickie" Thornton and her husband Andy of Potosi. She is also lovingly remembered by her son, Timmy Rundel, and his wife Rhonda of Cadet. Her family circle extends to her sister, Catherine Schwartz of Lake Saint Louis.
Her legacy lives on through her numerous grandchildren, Ashley (Andy), C.J. (Tara), Ghivanni, Ryan (Kristen), Brandon, Tashea, Heather, Haleigh, Andrew (Ella), Blake (Kaelynn), Brenley, Jeslyn, and Kami. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear special friends, all of whom held a cherished place in her heart.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rundel; son, Kevin Rundel; brothers, Kenneth Politte and Walter Politte; sisters, June Courtway, Hilda Bays, Ina Mae Boyer and great grandchild, Lexis.
She will be remembered with great affection by all who have the privilege to share in her life.
Visitation was held Sunday, May 31st from 3 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Monday morning June 1st from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the same location.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 1st at 10 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Old Mines with Father Vincent Nyman officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Brian Politte, Ronnie Courtway, Andrew Coleman, C.J. Boyer, Blake Coleman, Hunter Kincaid and honorary pallbearers, Ghivanni Becerra, Camden Kincaid, Brady Kincaid, Ryan Rundel and Brandon Rundel.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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