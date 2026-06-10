Lena Wells
June 10, 2026
Lena Irene Wells, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and devoted member of her community, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2026 at the age of 87. Born on May 9, 1939 in Richwoods, Lena lived a life marked by giving, selflessness, and an enduring commitment to helping those in need.
Lena's warmth and generosity were evident to all who knew her. She was always putting others before herself, offering support, care, and kindness. Her proudest accomplishments were being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, roles she fulfilled with boundless affection and dedication.
After the passing of her first husband, James F. Villmer, Lena found love again and was united in marriage to Chester "Chet" Wells on June 11, 2000. Together they shared 25 treasured years.
Lena was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, deeply involved in her faith community. Her interests and hobbies reflected her nurturing spirit and zest for life. She took great joy in quilting, canning, gardening, cutting grass, and caring for her beautiful flowers. A lover of thrifting, sewing, and cooking, Lena delighted in feeding others and often lent her hands to support the food pantry, church funeral dinners, and the Lions Club.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Chester Wells; her two daughters, Cathy Villmer of Richwoods, and Debra "Debbie" Sharp and her husband Stuart of Ballwin; and four cherished sisters, Cecelia Louise Files of Fenton; Carol Pahlman and her husband Gary of Catawissa; Shirley Pelton and her husband Gary of Lonedell; Dorothy DeClue and her husband Bill Everhardt of Richwoods and niece, Linda Boyster of Richwoods, who was raised like a sister. Lena was also a proud grandmother to Leanne Boyer and a loving great-grandmother to Gabby and Abraham in addition to many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear and special friends who will remember her vibrant spirit and boundless generosity.
Lena was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Villmer; her daughter, Mary Margaret Villmer; her parents, Mary Emmaline (Boyer) DeClue and Cleatus Francis DeClue; brothers Thomas "Bud," Lester, Charles, and Danny DeClue; sisters Betty James, Virginia Weber, Lilly Arnold, Bernice DeClue; and nephew Michael James.
Lena’s legacy of kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for her family and community will be forever treasured. Her selfless nature and benevolent heart have left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate to know her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
Visitation was held Tuesday, June 2 from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday morning June 3rd from 9 to 11 A.M. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Richwoods, with the funeral service taking place at 11 A.M. the same day at St. Stephen with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Richwoods. Serving as pallbearers were Jessie DeClue, Scotty DeClue, Brent DeClue, Travis Arnold, Marty Arnold, Austin DeClue, Jeff Revelle and T.J. Causey.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Lena's warmth and generosity were evident to all who knew her. She was always putting others before herself, offering support, care, and kindness. Her proudest accomplishments were being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, roles she fulfilled with boundless affection and dedication.
After the passing of her first husband, James F. Villmer, Lena found love again and was united in marriage to Chester "Chet" Wells on June 11, 2000. Together they shared 25 treasured years.
Lena was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, deeply involved in her faith community. Her interests and hobbies reflected her nurturing spirit and zest for life. She took great joy in quilting, canning, gardening, cutting grass, and caring for her beautiful flowers. A lover of thrifting, sewing, and cooking, Lena delighted in feeding others and often lent her hands to support the food pantry, church funeral dinners, and the Lions Club.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Chester Wells; her two daughters, Cathy Villmer of Richwoods, and Debra "Debbie" Sharp and her husband Stuart of Ballwin; and four cherished sisters, Cecelia Louise Files of Fenton; Carol Pahlman and her husband Gary of Catawissa; Shirley Pelton and her husband Gary of Lonedell; Dorothy DeClue and her husband Bill Everhardt of Richwoods and niece, Linda Boyster of Richwoods, who was raised like a sister. Lena was also a proud grandmother to Leanne Boyer and a loving great-grandmother to Gabby and Abraham in addition to many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear and special friends who will remember her vibrant spirit and boundless generosity.
Lena was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Villmer; her daughter, Mary Margaret Villmer; her parents, Mary Emmaline (Boyer) DeClue and Cleatus Francis DeClue; brothers Thomas "Bud," Lester, Charles, and Danny DeClue; sisters Betty James, Virginia Weber, Lilly Arnold, Bernice DeClue; and nephew Michael James.
Lena’s legacy of kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for her family and community will be forever treasured. Her selfless nature and benevolent heart have left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate to know her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
Visitation was held Tuesday, June 2 from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday morning June 3rd from 9 to 11 A.M. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Richwoods, with the funeral service taking place at 11 A.M. the same day at St. Stephen with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Richwoods. Serving as pallbearers were Jessie DeClue, Scotty DeClue, Brent DeClue, Travis Arnold, Marty Arnold, Austin DeClue, Jeff Revelle and T.J. Causey.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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