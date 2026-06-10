Cheri Stieben
June 10, 2026
Cheri Lynn Stieben, born December 2, 1957 in St. Louis, and passed away on May 25, 2026 having reached the age of 68 years.
On January 14, 2025, Cheri was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Stieben, with whom she shared a cherished partnership. Her devotion to her family was evident in the love she showed to her grandchildren, Trenton, Trevor, and Hayden, who were a constant source of happiness in her life.
Cheri is survived by her husband, Kenneth Stieben; her daughter, Breanna Sappington of Union; and her son, Jarrett Sappington, and his wife Heather, of Potosi. She also leaves behind her sister, Lisa Tucci, and her husband Tony, of Saint Louis; her brother, Robbie Province, and his wife Pam, of Saint Louis; as well as her cousin, Linda Girolamo.
Cheri was preceded in death by her daughter, Carmen Sappington, and her parents, Walter and Shirley (Rousan) Province.
Cheri will be remembered for her warm spirit and her deep appreciation for the arts, especially her passion for painting and ceramics. She found great joy in spending time with her family and grandchildren, and she had a particular fondness for cats and dogs. Cheri frequently attended yard sales and flea markets, where she delighted in finding treasures and unique finds
Cheri's legacy of kindness, creativity, and devotion to her family will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Memorial visitation for Cheri was held Friday, June 5th from 4 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On January 14, 2025, Cheri was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Stieben, with whom she shared a cherished partnership. Her devotion to her family was evident in the love she showed to her grandchildren, Trenton, Trevor, and Hayden, who were a constant source of happiness in her life.
Cheri is survived by her husband, Kenneth Stieben; her daughter, Breanna Sappington of Union; and her son, Jarrett Sappington, and his wife Heather, of Potosi. She also leaves behind her sister, Lisa Tucci, and her husband Tony, of Saint Louis; her brother, Robbie Province, and his wife Pam, of Saint Louis; as well as her cousin, Linda Girolamo.
Cheri was preceded in death by her daughter, Carmen Sappington, and her parents, Walter and Shirley (Rousan) Province.
Cheri will be remembered for her warm spirit and her deep appreciation for the arts, especially her passion for painting and ceramics. She found great joy in spending time with her family and grandchildren, and she had a particular fondness for cats and dogs. Cheri frequently attended yard sales and flea markets, where she delighted in finding treasures and unique finds
Cheri's legacy of kindness, creativity, and devotion to her family will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Memorial visitation for Cheri was held Friday, June 5th from 4 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!