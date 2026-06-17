Layla Stricklin
June 17, 2026
Layla Mae Stricklin was born peacefully asleep into this world on June 5, 2026, in Festus. Layla’s arrival brought a silent yet deep impression of peace and tenderness to her loving family.
Layla is survived by her loving family who cherish her memory dearly. Her mother and father, Audriana Guenther and Stanley Stricklin. She is also lovingly remembered by her sister, Paisley Stricklin; aunts and an uncle, Lyn Brand, Marissa Guenther, and Kayson Guenther and her cousin, JoJo Guenther; grandparents Danielle Brand and Brandon Koch, as well as Jesse Guenther; great-grandparents: George and Vicki Gross, Tony and Gretchen Hill, Ron Guenther, and John Politte, all of whom held great affection for Layla.
Layla was a blessing that will forever remain etched in the hearts of her family.
Visitation for Layla was held Wednesday, June 10 from 4 to 6 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with a funeral service taking place at 6 P.M. with Pastor Nate Hinkle officiating.
A graveside service took place Thursday, June 11th at 10 A.M. at Homebound Family Cemetery in Mineral Point.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Layla is survived by her loving family who cherish her memory dearly. Her mother and father, Audriana Guenther and Stanley Stricklin. She is also lovingly remembered by her sister, Paisley Stricklin; aunts and an uncle, Lyn Brand, Marissa Guenther, and Kayson Guenther and her cousin, JoJo Guenther; grandparents Danielle Brand and Brandon Koch, as well as Jesse Guenther; great-grandparents: George and Vicki Gross, Tony and Gretchen Hill, Ron Guenther, and John Politte, all of whom held great affection for Layla.
Layla was a blessing that will forever remain etched in the hearts of her family.
Visitation for Layla was held Wednesday, June 10 from 4 to 6 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with a funeral service taking place at 6 P.M. with Pastor Nate Hinkle officiating.
A graveside service took place Thursday, June 11th at 10 A.M. at Homebound Family Cemetery in Mineral Point.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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