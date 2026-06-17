Phyllis Rorer
June 17, 2026
Phyllis Gwendolyn Rorer, a loving and compassionate woman whose heart touched many, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2026. Born on September 3, 1958, in St. Louis, Phyllis lived a life rich with dedication to her family, community, and passions.
Phyllis devoted 25 years of her life serving as a beloved bus driver for the DeSoto School District, where she became affectionately known as the “bus mom” to countless children. Her love for her bus kids was profound, and she considered her time with them one of her greatest joys. Beyond her work, Phyllis found happiness in the simple pleasures of life cherishing time with her family, tending to her beloved roses and various plants, and nurturing her affection for hummingbirds and trikes. A true animal lover, she held a special place in her heart for dogs, which complemented her nurturing spirit wonderfully.
Family was the cornerstone of Phyllis’s life. She took great pride in being a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother; accomplishments she regarded as her most treasured. Her daughters, Denise Koester of Richwoods, and Stephanie Weber of Potosi, along with her son, Scott Carpenter of Festus, carry forward her legacy of love and kindness. She also leaves behind cherished grandchildren - Matthew, Emily, Kaitlin, Gabrielle, Angeline and 6 great grandchildren who brought immense joy and purpose to her days.
Phyllis is survived by her sister, Theresa Roderique of Cadet, and her sister-in-law, Theresa Pyrtle. Her beloved boyfriend, Kenneth Hebb, shared in the warmth of her affections and companionship in recent years, providing support and love. The bonds she formed with her family and friends, whether through lively gatherings or simply a heartfelt phone call, were always treasured and illuminated her spirit.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Hall; husband, Douglas Rorer; daughter, Billie “B.J.” Sansoucie and her brothers, Jeff Pyrtle and Willis "Junior" Hall.
Phyllis’s compassion, dedication, and unwavering love have left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Her memory will forever be cherished by those fortunate enough to have been touched by her gracious and tender heart.
No services will be held. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Phyllis devoted 25 years of her life serving as a beloved bus driver for the DeSoto School District, where she became affectionately known as the “bus mom” to countless children. Her love for her bus kids was profound, and she considered her time with them one of her greatest joys. Beyond her work, Phyllis found happiness in the simple pleasures of life cherishing time with her family, tending to her beloved roses and various plants, and nurturing her affection for hummingbirds and trikes. A true animal lover, she held a special place in her heart for dogs, which complemented her nurturing spirit wonderfully.
Family was the cornerstone of Phyllis’s life. She took great pride in being a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother; accomplishments she regarded as her most treasured. Her daughters, Denise Koester of Richwoods, and Stephanie Weber of Potosi, along with her son, Scott Carpenter of Festus, carry forward her legacy of love and kindness. She also leaves behind cherished grandchildren - Matthew, Emily, Kaitlin, Gabrielle, Angeline and 6 great grandchildren who brought immense joy and purpose to her days.
Phyllis is survived by her sister, Theresa Roderique of Cadet, and her sister-in-law, Theresa Pyrtle. Her beloved boyfriend, Kenneth Hebb, shared in the warmth of her affections and companionship in recent years, providing support and love. The bonds she formed with her family and friends, whether through lively gatherings or simply a heartfelt phone call, were always treasured and illuminated her spirit.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Hall; husband, Douglas Rorer; daughter, Billie “B.J.” Sansoucie and her brothers, Jeff Pyrtle and Willis "Junior" Hall.
Phyllis’s compassion, dedication, and unwavering love have left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Her memory will forever be cherished by those fortunate enough to have been touched by her gracious and tender heart.
No services will be held. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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