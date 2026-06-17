Joann Barron
June 17, 2026
Joann Barron of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the age of 73. Born on October 23, 1952, in Potosi, Joann was the daughter of the late Irvin Drennen and Betty (Kean) Drennen. On April 4, 1967, she was united in marriage to James "Jimmy" Barron at her parents' home. Together they shared a lifetime of love, laughter, and memories.
What was most important to Joann was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who were her number one priority. She treasured every opportunity to spend time with them and looked forward to family gatherings throughout the year. Christmas and Thanksgiving were especially meaningful occasions, bringing everyone together to celebrate and create lasting memories.
Joann enjoyed camping every year during Jimmy's vacation time and was known as an exceptional cook. Her homemade enchiladas, biscuits and gravy, and many other dishes became family favorites. For a short time, she sold Pampered Chef products, sharing her love of cooking with others.
She loved playing Bingo at various locations throughout Washington and St. Francois Counties and enjoyed spending time with her cousins. Joann had a wonderful sense of humor. A natural prankster, she loved joking with family and friends and could always bring laughter to those around her.
Among her fondest memories were family fish fries where loved ones gathered to play music, sing, and enjoy one another's company. In years past, she enjoyed reading, and she took pride in tending to her flowers. She also cherished relaxing in her pool and soaking up the sunshine.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin Drennen and Betty Drennen, and by her brother, Danny Drennen.
Those left to treasure her memory include her loving husband of 59 years, James "Jimmy" Barron; four children, Jimmy Barron (Laura), Tammy Drennen (Jim), Rodney Barron (Cindy), and Cindy Lay (Brent); fourteen grandchildren, David Chisholm, Jessica Chisholm, Jimmy (Megan) Barron Jr., Kara (Andrew) Snyder, Maneta (Kevin) Smith, Daniel McElwrath, Tasha (Derek) Trusty, Donald Kincaid, Jimmy Drennen Jr., Nikki (Adam) Farris, D.J. Knerr, Sasha McCarver, Shonda (Jason) Barron, and R.J. Barron; and a host of beloved great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is also survived by four brothers, Larry (Tami) Drennen, Rick (Nova) Drennen, Stanley Drennen, and Kenny (Mary) Drennen; sisters-in-law, Rosanne DeClue and Virginia Nettles; along with many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Barron's family during this time.
What was most important to Joann was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who were her number one priority. She treasured every opportunity to spend time with them and looked forward to family gatherings throughout the year. Christmas and Thanksgiving were especially meaningful occasions, bringing everyone together to celebrate and create lasting memories.
Joann enjoyed camping every year during Jimmy's vacation time and was known as an exceptional cook. Her homemade enchiladas, biscuits and gravy, and many other dishes became family favorites. For a short time, she sold Pampered Chef products, sharing her love of cooking with others.
She loved playing Bingo at various locations throughout Washington and St. Francois Counties and enjoyed spending time with her cousins. Joann had a wonderful sense of humor. A natural prankster, she loved joking with family and friends and could always bring laughter to those around her.
Among her fondest memories were family fish fries where loved ones gathered to play music, sing, and enjoy one another's company. In years past, she enjoyed reading, and she took pride in tending to her flowers. She also cherished relaxing in her pool and soaking up the sunshine.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin Drennen and Betty Drennen, and by her brother, Danny Drennen.
Those left to treasure her memory include her loving husband of 59 years, James "Jimmy" Barron; four children, Jimmy Barron (Laura), Tammy Drennen (Jim), Rodney Barron (Cindy), and Cindy Lay (Brent); fourteen grandchildren, David Chisholm, Jessica Chisholm, Jimmy (Megan) Barron Jr., Kara (Andrew) Snyder, Maneta (Kevin) Smith, Daniel McElwrath, Tasha (Derek) Trusty, Donald Kincaid, Jimmy Drennen Jr., Nikki (Adam) Farris, D.J. Knerr, Sasha McCarver, Shonda (Jason) Barron, and R.J. Barron; and a host of beloved great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is also survived by four brothers, Larry (Tami) Drennen, Rick (Nova) Drennen, Stanley Drennen, and Kenny (Mary) Drennen; sisters-in-law, Rosanne DeClue and Virginia Nettles; along with many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Barron's family during this time.
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