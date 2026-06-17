Rhonda May Bequette
June 17, 2026
Rhonda May Bequette of Mineral Point, departed this life on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at Mercy Hospital Jefferson at the age of 61. Rhonda was born on November 7, 1964 in St. Louis, a daughter of the late Thomas Patrick Hines and Maxine Bernice (Crider) Hines.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her husband, Earl Bequette; four children: Justin Herrington and Kaylin Turntine, John Herrington, Jennifer Rucker Smith, and Angel Senter; seven grandchildren: Alidia, Bella, Chloe, Faith, Shelby, Leslee, and Natalie; five great grandchildren: Mason, Ramsey, BlakeLee, Jaylynn, and Cohen; two siblings: Linda Herrington and Thomas Hines, Jr.; as well as her extended family members.
In addition to Rhonda's father and mother, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joseph and Theresa Bequette.
Rhonda cherished her family and found great joy in spending time with those she loved. She enjoyed being outdoors and tending to her flowers whenever she could. Rhonda was an avid collector and took pride in her collections of eagles, arrowheads, Native American memorabilia, and many other treasured items.
She also loved camping along Joachim Creek and other camp grounds through the years, where she enjoyed the beauty and peace of the outdoors. Rhonda was known for always taking pride in her appearance and making sure her hair was beautifully styled and cared for. A devoted animal lover, she had a special place in her heart for many cats and dogs.
In her younger years, Rhonda worked as an apprentice with Operating Engineers Local 513, which she was very proud of. She later dedicated many years of service as an in-home aide with Advantage Home Care, where she provided compassionate care to others and formed many cherished friendships along the way.
Rhonda's arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her husband, Earl Bequette; four children: Justin Herrington and Kaylin Turntine, John Herrington, Jennifer Rucker Smith, and Angel Senter; seven grandchildren: Alidia, Bella, Chloe, Faith, Shelby, Leslee, and Natalie; five great grandchildren: Mason, Ramsey, BlakeLee, Jaylynn, and Cohen; two siblings: Linda Herrington and Thomas Hines, Jr.; as well as her extended family members.
In addition to Rhonda's father and mother, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joseph and Theresa Bequette.
Rhonda cherished her family and found great joy in spending time with those she loved. She enjoyed being outdoors and tending to her flowers whenever she could. Rhonda was an avid collector and took pride in her collections of eagles, arrowheads, Native American memorabilia, and many other treasured items.
She also loved camping along Joachim Creek and other camp grounds through the years, where she enjoyed the beauty and peace of the outdoors. Rhonda was known for always taking pride in her appearance and making sure her hair was beautifully styled and cared for. A devoted animal lover, she had a special place in her heart for many cats and dogs.
In her younger years, Rhonda worked as an apprentice with Operating Engineers Local 513, which she was very proud of. She later dedicated many years of service as an in-home aide with Advantage Home Care, where she provided compassionate care to others and formed many cherished friendships along the way.
Rhonda's arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
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