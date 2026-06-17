Oneida Marie Middleton
June 17, 2026
Oneida Marie Middleton of Desloge, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the age of 91.
Oneida was born on February 5, 1935, a daughter of the late Edward B. Hochstatter and Dora Lillian (Gibson) Hochstatter. Raised in Caledonia, she grew into a woman whose life was centered on her faith, her family, and caring for others. She touched countless lives with the love she so freely shared.
On October 23, 1954, Oneida was united in marriage to the love of her life, William "Tiny" Middleton. They were blessed with two daughters, Donna and Kathy. Together they built a beautiful life and shared many wonderful years together.
Oneida spent many years working at the Hill Factory and held several other jobs before ending her working years at Twin City Car Wash as a cashier. Whether at work, at home, or among friends, she was happiest when keeping busy and helping others.
A gifted crafter, Oneida enjoyed making flowers for all types of events and painting yard ornaments. Most of all, she loved cooking for family and friends and was always eager to try a new recipe she had discovered in one of her favorite magazines. In years past, she and Tiny enjoyed frequent trips to Branson, where they spent time at Silver Dollar City, browsed the many local shops, and made special memories visiting with family.
More than anything, Oneida loved her family. Time spent with her daughters and grandchildren brought her the greatest happiness. She was a devoted wife, a loving mom, a proud grandma, and a cherished "Gigi." Her family was the center of her world, and she poured her heart into each of those roles.
Oneida loved the Lord with all her heart and attended Shepherd's House in Desloge for as long as her health permitted. Her faith guided her daily and remained a constant source of comfort and strength throughout her life.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Donna Sue Douglas and Kathy Marie Moss; her grandchildren, Shawn Douglas, Dustin Douglas, Amber Clarke, and Ashley Moran; her great-grandchildren, Miranda Douglas, Garrett Douglas, Josie Douglas, and Oliver "Oli" Moran; along with special nieces and nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Oneida was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Tiny" Middleton; her son-in-law, Jim Moss; her grandson, Andrew Moss; and her siblings, Hershall Hochstatter, Marcella Fellers, Mattie Pashia, John Robert Hochstatter, Floyd Hochstatter, and Marvin Hochstatter.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Middleton's family during this time.
Oneida was born on February 5, 1935, a daughter of the late Edward B. Hochstatter and Dora Lillian (Gibson) Hochstatter. Raised in Caledonia, she grew into a woman whose life was centered on her faith, her family, and caring for others. She touched countless lives with the love she so freely shared.
On October 23, 1954, Oneida was united in marriage to the love of her life, William "Tiny" Middleton. They were blessed with two daughters, Donna and Kathy. Together they built a beautiful life and shared many wonderful years together.
Oneida spent many years working at the Hill Factory and held several other jobs before ending her working years at Twin City Car Wash as a cashier. Whether at work, at home, or among friends, she was happiest when keeping busy and helping others.
A gifted crafter, Oneida enjoyed making flowers for all types of events and painting yard ornaments. Most of all, she loved cooking for family and friends and was always eager to try a new recipe she had discovered in one of her favorite magazines. In years past, she and Tiny enjoyed frequent trips to Branson, where they spent time at Silver Dollar City, browsed the many local shops, and made special memories visiting with family.
More than anything, Oneida loved her family. Time spent with her daughters and grandchildren brought her the greatest happiness. She was a devoted wife, a loving mom, a proud grandma, and a cherished "Gigi." Her family was the center of her world, and she poured her heart into each of those roles.
Oneida loved the Lord with all her heart and attended Shepherd's House in Desloge for as long as her health permitted. Her faith guided her daily and remained a constant source of comfort and strength throughout her life.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Donna Sue Douglas and Kathy Marie Moss; her grandchildren, Shawn Douglas, Dustin Douglas, Amber Clarke, and Ashley Moran; her great-grandchildren, Miranda Douglas, Garrett Douglas, Josie Douglas, and Oliver "Oli" Moran; along with special nieces and nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Oneida was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Tiny" Middleton; her son-in-law, Jim Moss; her grandson, Andrew Moss; and her siblings, Hershall Hochstatter, Marcella Fellers, Mattie Pashia, John Robert Hochstatter, Floyd Hochstatter, and Marvin Hochstatter.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Middleton's family during this time.
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