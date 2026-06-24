Bettye Thomas Lindsey
June 24, 2026
Bettye Thomas Lindsey was born in Sherrill on December 15, 1931 a daughter to John Alexander and Iva Estella (nee Johnson) Thomas. She passed peacefully at her Washington County home on June 15, 2026 at the age of 94. She is survived by her daughter in law Norma Lindsey, Cadet; three grandchildren, Katie (Steven) Ferry, Elizabeth (Holly) Lindsey and John (Beth) Lindsey and five great grandchildren, Ethan, Alexis, Madelyn, Camden and June. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dale Lindsey; three sons, Doug Lindsey, Thomas Lindsey and Scott Lindsey and eight siblings, Edna, Grace, Dora, Claudine, Mabel, Ed, Henry and Rancy. Bettye was a bookkeeper and accountant for International Shoe as well as other companies during her career.
Visitation was held Tuesday, June 23rd from 9 until 11:30 a.m. at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home.
Her service followed on Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:30 a.m. in the Dietrich-Mothershead Chapel. Interment followed the service at Shepherd Hills Cemetery.
Visitation was held Tuesday, June 23rd from 9 until 11:30 a.m. at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home.
Her service followed on Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:30 a.m. in the Dietrich-Mothershead Chapel. Interment followed the service at Shepherd Hills Cemetery.
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