Michael Harper
June 24, 2026
Michael James Harper, a devoted family man, passed away on June 13, 2026. Born on May 3, 1951 in St. Louis, Michael was a steadfast presence in the lives of those who knew him, embodying a spirit of dedication and kindness throughout his lifetime.
Michael was known for his hard-working nature and his unwavering willingness to help others. Whether working around his home or assisting friends and family, his hands were always busy, and his heart was always open. Among his many passions, Michael found great joy in caring for his loved ones, lending a helping hand wherever it was needed, and indulging in his love of drag racing - a hobby that reflected his spirited and energetic personality.
On December 24, 1991, Michael was united in marriage to Stephanie (Govero) Harper, and they happily shared 34 years together.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Stephanie Harper, who stood by his side with love and strength. He was a proud father to two daughters, Laura Ifland of Park Hills and Corie Broten of Saint Louis; and two sons, Nicolas Harper and his wife Angela of Hillsboro, as well as Jerod Broten and his wife Kayley of Kirkwood. Michael is also survived by his sisters - Sandy Haley and her husband Michael of Kansas City; Penny Harper of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Elizabeth "Libby" Lee of Bakersfield, California; brothers - Jeffrey Harper and his wife Veronica of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Christopher Harper and his wife Michele of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. In addition to his immediate family, Michael’s memory is honored by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends who were touched by his generous spirit and warm presence.
Michael was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Clarence Harper and Eula (McCullom) Harper, as well as his brother Mark Harper and sister Judith Harper.
Michael James Harper’s life was marked by unwavering commitment to his family. His memory will forever remain a beacon of hard work, kindness, and heartfelt love. Those who had the honor of knowing him will forever cherish the moments they shared with a man who truly lived life with a willing spirit and a generous heart.
No services will be held. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Michael was known for his hard-working nature and his unwavering willingness to help others. Whether working around his home or assisting friends and family, his hands were always busy, and his heart was always open. Among his many passions, Michael found great joy in caring for his loved ones, lending a helping hand wherever it was needed, and indulging in his love of drag racing - a hobby that reflected his spirited and energetic personality.
On December 24, 1991, Michael was united in marriage to Stephanie (Govero) Harper, and they happily shared 34 years together.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Stephanie Harper, who stood by his side with love and strength. He was a proud father to two daughters, Laura Ifland of Park Hills and Corie Broten of Saint Louis; and two sons, Nicolas Harper and his wife Angela of Hillsboro, as well as Jerod Broten and his wife Kayley of Kirkwood. Michael is also survived by his sisters - Sandy Haley and her husband Michael of Kansas City; Penny Harper of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Elizabeth "Libby" Lee of Bakersfield, California; brothers - Jeffrey Harper and his wife Veronica of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Christopher Harper and his wife Michele of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. In addition to his immediate family, Michael’s memory is honored by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends who were touched by his generous spirit and warm presence.
Michael was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Clarence Harper and Eula (McCullom) Harper, as well as his brother Mark Harper and sister Judith Harper.
Michael James Harper’s life was marked by unwavering commitment to his family. His memory will forever remain a beacon of hard work, kindness, and heartfelt love. Those who had the honor of knowing him will forever cherish the moments they shared with a man who truly lived life with a willing spirit and a generous heart.
No services will be held. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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