Phyllis Ann Boyer
June 24, 2026
Phyllis Ann Boyer, 85, of DeSoto, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on May 14, 2026, at her residence in DeSoto.
She was born March 16, 1941 in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Frank Thebeau and Mary Ann (Rulo) Thebeau.
Phyllis worked as a teacher for the DeSoto School District. In her free time, she enjoyed tutoring, gardening, helping others, and volunteering, especially at Hillcrest while her husband was a resident there. She was also active and involved in her church community.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and St. Stephen Catholic Church.
Surviving are her sons, David Boyer of DeSoto, and Francis “Joe” (Carol) Boyer of Festus; grandchildren, Christina Wagner, Jennifer Marshall, and Felicia Boyer; great grandchildren, Emily, Benjamin, Noah, Aaron, Amber, Austin, and Arabella; great great grandchildren, Bodey, Archer, and Colter, along with numerous family members and dear friends.
Along with her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence David Boyer; her daughter, Mary Frances Drake; her brother, Floyd “Jack” Todd; and her sister, Dorothy Gardner.
Services were held at St. Stephen Catholic Church on Friday, May 22, 2026 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Bob Knight officiating. Interment followed at St. Stephen Cemetery in Richwoods.
Visitation was held at Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m., and continued on Friday, May 22, 2026 from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church.
Contributions may be made to St. Joachim Catholic School or St. Stephen Catholic Church.
To sign the online guest book, please visit mahnfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the care of Mahn Funeral Homes in DeSoto.
She was born March 16, 1941 in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Frank Thebeau and Mary Ann (Rulo) Thebeau.
Phyllis worked as a teacher for the DeSoto School District. In her free time, she enjoyed tutoring, gardening, helping others, and volunteering, especially at Hillcrest while her husband was a resident there. She was also active and involved in her church community.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and St. Stephen Catholic Church.
Surviving are her sons, David Boyer of DeSoto, and Francis “Joe” (Carol) Boyer of Festus; grandchildren, Christina Wagner, Jennifer Marshall, and Felicia Boyer; great grandchildren, Emily, Benjamin, Noah, Aaron, Amber, Austin, and Arabella; great great grandchildren, Bodey, Archer, and Colter, along with numerous family members and dear friends.
Along with her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence David Boyer; her daughter, Mary Frances Drake; her brother, Floyd “Jack” Todd; and her sister, Dorothy Gardner.
Services were held at St. Stephen Catholic Church on Friday, May 22, 2026 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Bob Knight officiating. Interment followed at St. Stephen Cemetery in Richwoods.
Visitation was held at Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m., and continued on Friday, May 22, 2026 from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church.
Contributions may be made to St. Joachim Catholic School or St. Stephen Catholic Church.
To sign the online guest book, please visit mahnfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the care of Mahn Funeral Homes in DeSoto.
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