Carl William Meyer Jr.
June 24, 2026
Carl William Meyer Jr., known to his family and friends as Bill, passed away on June 18, 2026, at Missouri University Hospital in Columbia. Born on August 31, 1951, Bill was the beloved son of the late Carl William Meyer and Audrey (McCormick) Meyer.
A proud graduate of Ritner High School in St. Louis. He retired from AT&T Telephone Service after nearly thirty-three years of exemplary service as a Communications Technician. Bill’s commitment to his profession and values extended beyond his daily work, as he was also a strong supporter of the Communication Workers of America (CWA) Labor Union. His advocacy and solidarity with fellow workers left a meaningful impact on all who were fortunate to know him through his career.
Bill was united in marriage to Dixie Ann Brooks on April 12, 1979. Together, they built a loving partnership over forty-seven years, sharing countless cherished memories. Bill was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Beyond his career, Bill was a man whose passions brought richness to the lives of those around him. He loved being outdoors, enjoying deer hunting, rabbit hunting, fishing, and camping trips with his family, especially at Maramec Springs. Hiking was another favorite pastime and he took pleasure in searching for deer scrapes and blackberries - always enjoying the beauty of nature and the adventure it provided.
A talented woodworker, Bill crafted many small and large items for his grandchildren, leaving behind handcrafted pieces that will be treasured for generations. Each creation was a testament to his skill and, above all, the love and pride he felt for his family.
Bill was also a devoted sports enthusiast. He was a fan of the Kansas City Royals where he and Dixie were season ticket holders. His enthusiasm extended to supporting the St. Louis Cardinals and the Mizzou Tigers, and he built an impressive collection of sports memorabilia over the years.
Of all the roles Bill embraced in life, being a grandfather was one of his greatest joys. He deeply loved his grandchildren and valued every moment spent with them, knowing that each memory created was a lasting gift.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his wife, Dixie Meyer of Belle; his six children, Carl Meyer III, Dawn Kim (husband, George), Lena McNamee (husband, Brian), Rebecca Vanostran (husband, John), Patrick Meyer (wife, Stephanie), and James Meyer (wife, Megan); seventeen grandchildren, Cassie, Heather, Connor, Kara, Allison, Abigail, Lily, Tyler, Heaven, Carmyn, Alex, Nathaniel, Amira, Austin, Levi, Rylie, and Alex; six great grandchildren, Jaden, Johnnie, Ezra, Elijah, Vallerie, and Murphie.
In addition to Bill's parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Samantha; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clyde and Alma Ilene Brooks; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy Brooks.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted in the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
A proud graduate of Ritner High School in St. Louis. He retired from AT&T Telephone Service after nearly thirty-three years of exemplary service as a Communications Technician. Bill’s commitment to his profession and values extended beyond his daily work, as he was also a strong supporter of the Communication Workers of America (CWA) Labor Union. His advocacy and solidarity with fellow workers left a meaningful impact on all who were fortunate to know him through his career.
Bill was united in marriage to Dixie Ann Brooks on April 12, 1979. Together, they built a loving partnership over forty-seven years, sharing countless cherished memories. Bill was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Beyond his career, Bill was a man whose passions brought richness to the lives of those around him. He loved being outdoors, enjoying deer hunting, rabbit hunting, fishing, and camping trips with his family, especially at Maramec Springs. Hiking was another favorite pastime and he took pleasure in searching for deer scrapes and blackberries - always enjoying the beauty of nature and the adventure it provided.
A talented woodworker, Bill crafted many small and large items for his grandchildren, leaving behind handcrafted pieces that will be treasured for generations. Each creation was a testament to his skill and, above all, the love and pride he felt for his family.
Bill was also a devoted sports enthusiast. He was a fan of the Kansas City Royals where he and Dixie were season ticket holders. His enthusiasm extended to supporting the St. Louis Cardinals and the Mizzou Tigers, and he built an impressive collection of sports memorabilia over the years.
Of all the roles Bill embraced in life, being a grandfather was one of his greatest joys. He deeply loved his grandchildren and valued every moment spent with them, knowing that each memory created was a lasting gift.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his wife, Dixie Meyer of Belle; his six children, Carl Meyer III, Dawn Kim (husband, George), Lena McNamee (husband, Brian), Rebecca Vanostran (husband, John), Patrick Meyer (wife, Stephanie), and James Meyer (wife, Megan); seventeen grandchildren, Cassie, Heather, Connor, Kara, Allison, Abigail, Lily, Tyler, Heaven, Carmyn, Alex, Nathaniel, Amira, Austin, Levi, Rylie, and Alex; six great grandchildren, Jaden, Johnnie, Ezra, Elijah, Vallerie, and Murphie.
In addition to Bill's parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Samantha; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clyde and Alma Ilene Brooks; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy Brooks.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted in the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
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