Karl Henry Haverstick
June 24, 2026
Karl Henry Haverstick, affectionately known to family and friends as "Sonny," departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at his home in Cadet at the age of 77.
Born on July 24, 1948, Sonny was the son of the late Raymond Thomas Haverstick and Eliza Lavonia (Vaughn) Haverstick. He lived a life filled with a love for family, the outdoors, and the simple pleasures that brought him joy.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his two daughters, Rachel Gotiear and Melissa Haverstick; his five grandchildren, Amanda (David) Torres, Baron Fritts, Brandon Rowden, Dustin Haverstick, and Shalea Haverstick; nine great-grandchildren; and his ten siblings, Peggy Forshee, Paul Haverstick, Karen "Sissy" McDowell, Gary (Donna) Haverstick, Linda McDowell, Barbara (Tom) Grote, Dale Haverstick, Judy (Ivan) Wilcox, Lisa Haverstick, and Robin (Rodger) Luetkemeyer. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his son, Gary Dale Moore; son-in-law, Rene Gotiear; sister-in-law, Margaret Haverstick; brother, Jack Haverstick; and his brothers-in-law, Johnny McDowell, Tommy McDowell, and Frank Forshee.
Sonny's happiest moments were spent on the water, especially along the mighty Mississippi River. In years past, he enjoyed fishing and cherished every opportunity to be outdoors. Sonny was a member of the Platinum Rock Boat Club in Festus for 40 years. He loved riding his side-by-side and remained active right up until his passing. Sonny had a knack for figuring things out and could "rig up” just about anything. His resourcefulness and determination were qualities admired by those who knew him.
He was also a devoted dog lover and held a special place in his heart for his beloved companions, Tippy, Stubs, Botty, and Toby. When he wasn't outside, Sonny could often be found watching westerns. According to Karl, there was simply nothing better to watch.
Sonny will be remembered for his independent spirit, his love of nature, his ingenuity, and the deep love he had for his family and friends. The memories he created and the lessons he shared will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Amvets Post 48 - 1075 Amvets Dr., DeSoto, MO 63020.
Though he has departed from this earthly life, Sonny's legacy of love, resilience, and cherished memories will remain with his family for generations to come.
DeClue Funeral Home is honored to care for Mr. Haverstick's family during this time.
Born on July 24, 1948, Sonny was the son of the late Raymond Thomas Haverstick and Eliza Lavonia (Vaughn) Haverstick. He lived a life filled with a love for family, the outdoors, and the simple pleasures that brought him joy.
Those who remain to treasure his memory include his two daughters, Rachel Gotiear and Melissa Haverstick; his five grandchildren, Amanda (David) Torres, Baron Fritts, Brandon Rowden, Dustin Haverstick, and Shalea Haverstick; nine great-grandchildren; and his ten siblings, Peggy Forshee, Paul Haverstick, Karen "Sissy" McDowell, Gary (Donna) Haverstick, Linda McDowell, Barbara (Tom) Grote, Dale Haverstick, Judy (Ivan) Wilcox, Lisa Haverstick, and Robin (Rodger) Luetkemeyer. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his son, Gary Dale Moore; son-in-law, Rene Gotiear; sister-in-law, Margaret Haverstick; brother, Jack Haverstick; and his brothers-in-law, Johnny McDowell, Tommy McDowell, and Frank Forshee.
Sonny's happiest moments were spent on the water, especially along the mighty Mississippi River. In years past, he enjoyed fishing and cherished every opportunity to be outdoors. Sonny was a member of the Platinum Rock Boat Club in Festus for 40 years. He loved riding his side-by-side and remained active right up until his passing. Sonny had a knack for figuring things out and could "rig up” just about anything. His resourcefulness and determination were qualities admired by those who knew him.
He was also a devoted dog lover and held a special place in his heart for his beloved companions, Tippy, Stubs, Botty, and Toby. When he wasn't outside, Sonny could often be found watching westerns. According to Karl, there was simply nothing better to watch.
Sonny will be remembered for his independent spirit, his love of nature, his ingenuity, and the deep love he had for his family and friends. The memories he created and the lessons he shared will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Amvets Post 48 - 1075 Amvets Dr., DeSoto, MO 63020.
Though he has departed from this earthly life, Sonny's legacy of love, resilience, and cherished memories will remain with his family for generations to come.
DeClue Funeral Home is honored to care for Mr. Haverstick's family during this time.
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