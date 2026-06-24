Sterling Dale Welker
June 24, 2026
Sterling Dale Welker, a longtime resident of Potosi, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the age of 92.
Born on August 21, 1933, in Palmer, Dale was the son of the late Stephen D. Welker and Flossie G. (White) Welker. A proud patriot, Dale loved his country and honorably served in the United States Army. His appreciation for America remained a defining part of his life.
Dale enjoyed a variety of hobbies and interests that brought him great happiness throughout the years. An outdoorsman at heart, he enjoyed hunting and spending time in nature. He was also an avid motorcycle enthusiast and especially loved riding Harley-Davidsons.
Dale had a lifelong passion for automobiles. He enjoyed restoring and driving Willys Jeeps and owned several classic cars over the years, frequently displaying them at local car shows. Of all the vehicles he owned, he was especially proud of his Lincoln Continental, which held a special place in his heart and remained his favorite.
A loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan, Dale rarely missed an opportunity to follow his favorite baseball team. He also took great pride in maintaining a large vegetable garden each year. Family and friends often admired the abundance of vegetables he produced, especially his famously large tomatoes. Dale treasured the friendships he made through the Sayers Senior Center, where he spent many enjoyable hours participating in activities and creating lasting memories with friends.
Dale is survived by his children, Paula, Gary and his wife Marguerite, Tammy, Sandy and her husband Chris, Bonnie and Kevin and their families He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will cherish his memory for generations to come. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Max Welker and his wife, Fern.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his son, Larry Dale Welker; his sister, Maybelle Yount; and his brother, Carl Welker.
Dale will be remembered for his patriotism, his love of family, his passion for classic vehicles, and the friendships he cultivated throughout his life. His legacy lives on through the family he loved, the friends he cherished, and the many memories he created during his 92 years.
A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at DeClue Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of his Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Dale will receive Military Honors in recognition of his faithful service to our country. Burial will be at Davisville Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Born on August 21, 1933, in Palmer, Dale was the son of the late Stephen D. Welker and Flossie G. (White) Welker. A proud patriot, Dale loved his country and honorably served in the United States Army. His appreciation for America remained a defining part of his life.
Dale enjoyed a variety of hobbies and interests that brought him great happiness throughout the years. An outdoorsman at heart, he enjoyed hunting and spending time in nature. He was also an avid motorcycle enthusiast and especially loved riding Harley-Davidsons.
Dale had a lifelong passion for automobiles. He enjoyed restoring and driving Willys Jeeps and owned several classic cars over the years, frequently displaying them at local car shows. Of all the vehicles he owned, he was especially proud of his Lincoln Continental, which held a special place in his heart and remained his favorite.
A loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan, Dale rarely missed an opportunity to follow his favorite baseball team. He also took great pride in maintaining a large vegetable garden each year. Family and friends often admired the abundance of vegetables he produced, especially his famously large tomatoes. Dale treasured the friendships he made through the Sayers Senior Center, where he spent many enjoyable hours participating in activities and creating lasting memories with friends.
Dale is survived by his children, Paula, Gary and his wife Marguerite, Tammy, Sandy and her husband Chris, Bonnie and Kevin and their families He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will cherish his memory for generations to come. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Max Welker and his wife, Fern.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his son, Larry Dale Welker; his sister, Maybelle Yount; and his brother, Carl Welker.
Dale will be remembered for his patriotism, his love of family, his passion for classic vehicles, and the friendships he cultivated throughout his life. His legacy lives on through the family he loved, the friends he cherished, and the many memories he created during his 92 years.
A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at DeClue Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of his Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Dale will receive Military Honors in recognition of his faithful service to our country. Burial will be at Davisville Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
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