Dorothy (Dotti) Ruth Been
June 24, 2026
Dorothy (Dotti) Ruth Been, beloved wife of the late James Been, passed away surrounded by love. She was born on June 29, 1940 to the late William Stone and Dorothy (Loomis) Stone.
Dorothy leaves behind a loving and devoted family. She was the cherished mother of daughter Romona “Mona” Davis (husband Tim), son Byron Davenport (wife Tami), and youngest son Keith Davenport. Her legacy continues through five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, eight step-children, Mike Been, Jim Been Jr., Judy Been, Lou Been, Mary Been, Tess Tippetts, Russell Been, and Tim Been; as well as eighteen step-grandchildren. For many years, Dorothy was a devoted foster parent, opening her heart and home to countless children. She shared a particularly special and cherished bond with Rhonda Beckmann.
She was known by all who loved her as a generous, kindhearted woman with a deep and enduring love for family and friends. Dorothy delighted in cooking and was especially known for family favorites. A devoted and loving mother, she spent countless hours sewing clothes for her daughter Romona, including creating beautiful handmade Barbie gowns. She proudly served as a Girl Scout leader for several years and was also a successful Tupperware saleswoman, earning a vehicle as a top sales achiever. She treasured taking her sons to Six Flags and to the movies, creating lifelong memories filled with laughter and love.
At the age of 52, Dorothy returned to school with determination and grace, earning her Registered Nurse (RN) license. She retired from a nursing career with the Missouri Department of Corrections in Potosi, later transitioning to home health care. It was through this work that she met the love of her life, James Been. Dorothy and James shared 20 wonderful years together, traveling throughout the United States as campground hosts. They especially enjoyed hosting at Bennett Springs, where Dorothy loved welcoming family, preparing meals, and watching everyone fish. While traveling, she continued working part-time as an RN at Veteran and nursing home facilities. Eventually, Dorothy and Jim returned to Missouri, where they treasured time spent with their children and grandchildren.
Dorothy was a proud grandmother, a very special mother-in-law, and a woman whose warmth and love left a lasting imprint on all who knew her.
Dorothy’s life was a testament to hard work, resilience, and joyful companionship. She lived fully, loved deeply, and touched countless lives with her kindness and generosity. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her—but her family takes comfort in knowing what a joyful reunion she is now celebrating in heaven.
Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation to celebrate Dotti's life at DeClue Family Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, 2026 from 11 A.M. until the the time of her Memorial Service at 1 P.M.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Dorothy leaves behind a loving and devoted family. She was the cherished mother of daughter Romona “Mona” Davis (husband Tim), son Byron Davenport (wife Tami), and youngest son Keith Davenport. Her legacy continues through five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, eight step-children, Mike Been, Jim Been Jr., Judy Been, Lou Been, Mary Been, Tess Tippetts, Russell Been, and Tim Been; as well as eighteen step-grandchildren. For many years, Dorothy was a devoted foster parent, opening her heart and home to countless children. She shared a particularly special and cherished bond with Rhonda Beckmann.
She was known by all who loved her as a generous, kindhearted woman with a deep and enduring love for family and friends. Dorothy delighted in cooking and was especially known for family favorites. A devoted and loving mother, she spent countless hours sewing clothes for her daughter Romona, including creating beautiful handmade Barbie gowns. She proudly served as a Girl Scout leader for several years and was also a successful Tupperware saleswoman, earning a vehicle as a top sales achiever. She treasured taking her sons to Six Flags and to the movies, creating lifelong memories filled with laughter and love.
At the age of 52, Dorothy returned to school with determination and grace, earning her Registered Nurse (RN) license. She retired from a nursing career with the Missouri Department of Corrections in Potosi, later transitioning to home health care. It was through this work that she met the love of her life, James Been. Dorothy and James shared 20 wonderful years together, traveling throughout the United States as campground hosts. They especially enjoyed hosting at Bennett Springs, where Dorothy loved welcoming family, preparing meals, and watching everyone fish. While traveling, she continued working part-time as an RN at Veteran and nursing home facilities. Eventually, Dorothy and Jim returned to Missouri, where they treasured time spent with their children and grandchildren.
Dorothy was a proud grandmother, a very special mother-in-law, and a woman whose warmth and love left a lasting imprint on all who knew her.
Dorothy’s life was a testament to hard work, resilience, and joyful companionship. She lived fully, loved deeply, and touched countless lives with her kindness and generosity. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her—but her family takes comfort in knowing what a joyful reunion she is now celebrating in heaven.
Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation to celebrate Dotti's life at DeClue Family Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, 2026 from 11 A.M. until the the time of her Memorial Service at 1 P.M.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
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