Bryan Fortner
June 24, 2026
Bryan Fortner, a devoted family man and lifelong outdoor enthusiast, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2026, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 68. Born on April 7, 1958, in St. Louis, Bryan was the son of the late Earmel Frank Fortner and Louise (Hart) Fortner.
A graduate of Leadwood High School, Bryan committed many years to public service, working as a Maintenance Supervisor with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) until his retirement in 2020. His career reflected not only his professional abilities but also a steadfast devotion to improving his community.
Bryan’s true passion, however, extended beyond his work. He was a man who cherished the outdoors, finding joy and fulfillment in tending to a large garden - a space where his hands cultivated the ground that sowed many seeds and brought a bountiful harvest of tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans and much more. As an avid deer hunter, he shared rich memories of coon hunting with his father during his youth. Fishing and camping were also pastimes he treasured. Bryan was known for his love for deer hunting.
Bryan’s family was the center of his world. Those who knew him remember him as a man who deeply loved and supported those closest to him. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Jean Fortner; his two sons, Gregory Bryan Fortner and Jeffery Fortner, along with Jeffery’s wife, Acacia. He was a proud grandfather to three beloved grandchildren, Audrey, McKenna, and Evvie Fortner; his brother, Rev. Tom Fortner, and his wife, Paula; his sister, Shelley Drake, and her husband, Jim. The extended family who carry forward his legacy with admiration and fondness include brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Charles and Kristi Barker, Norma and Wayne Crump, Vickie and Larry French, Linda and Paul Keen, Anita Barker, and Tina Barker. Bryan’s warmth and kindness are also remembered and honored by his many nephews and nieces - Jarred, Kevin, Troy, Bubby, Justin, Frank, Aaron, Tyson, Brent, Chandie, Misty, Laurie, Andrea, Angie, and Shantell, Renee—as well as numerous cousins who were touched by his gentle spirit.
Bryan was preceded in death by his dear parents, Earmel and Louise Fortner; his three brothers, Terry, Dale, and Paul Fortner; and his wife's parents, Charlie and Shirley Barker, whose memories remain treasured by the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
A graduate of Leadwood High School, Bryan committed many years to public service, working as a Maintenance Supervisor with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) until his retirement in 2020. His career reflected not only his professional abilities but also a steadfast devotion to improving his community.
Bryan’s true passion, however, extended beyond his work. He was a man who cherished the outdoors, finding joy and fulfillment in tending to a large garden - a space where his hands cultivated the ground that sowed many seeds and brought a bountiful harvest of tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans and much more. As an avid deer hunter, he shared rich memories of coon hunting with his father during his youth. Fishing and camping were also pastimes he treasured. Bryan was known for his love for deer hunting.
Bryan’s family was the center of his world. Those who knew him remember him as a man who deeply loved and supported those closest to him. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Jean Fortner; his two sons, Gregory Bryan Fortner and Jeffery Fortner, along with Jeffery’s wife, Acacia. He was a proud grandfather to three beloved grandchildren, Audrey, McKenna, and Evvie Fortner; his brother, Rev. Tom Fortner, and his wife, Paula; his sister, Shelley Drake, and her husband, Jim. The extended family who carry forward his legacy with admiration and fondness include brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Charles and Kristi Barker, Norma and Wayne Crump, Vickie and Larry French, Linda and Paul Keen, Anita Barker, and Tina Barker. Bryan’s warmth and kindness are also remembered and honored by his many nephews and nieces - Jarred, Kevin, Troy, Bubby, Justin, Frank, Aaron, Tyson, Brent, Chandie, Misty, Laurie, Andrea, Angie, and Shantell, Renee—as well as numerous cousins who were touched by his gentle spirit.
Bryan was preceded in death by his dear parents, Earmel and Louise Fortner; his three brothers, Terry, Dale, and Paul Fortner; and his wife's parents, Charlie and Shirley Barker, whose memories remain treasured by the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
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