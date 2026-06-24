Kristen Grace (McEwen) Ford
June 24, 2026
Kristen Grace (McEwen) Ford, of Leasburg, Missouri passed away tragically on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the age of 30.
Born on March 28, 1996 in Farmington, Kristen was the beloved daughter of Jessica (Woods) Amberg and the late Matthew McEwen. Kristen's life was marked by her love for family, her caring spirit, and the joy she brought to those around her. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and the deep devotion she showed to the people she loved.
Kristen leaves behind her loving husband, Daniel Ford; her cherished daughter, Adalynn Elizabeth Dodd; and her beloved son, Cohen Alan Rolin Barton. She is also survived by her mother, Jessica Amberg and husband, Jim; her stepfather, Joe Colyott and wife, Marge; her stepmother, Laurie Majors; and her five siblings, Josie Allen and husband, Thaddeus, Ty Colyott, Matthew McEwen, Candace Voyles and husband TJ, and Nathan Colyott.
She is further survived by her loving grandparents, Linda Woods, Gerald McEwen, and Bob and Diane Barnhart; her niece, Laykelynn; brother-in-law, Kevin Moore and wife, Lexi; along with many other relatives and friends who will forever cherish her memory.
Kristen was preceded in death by her father, Matthew McEwen; Margaret “Maggie” McEwen; Rev. Ronnie Woods; and her father-in-law, Kevin Moore.
Kristen embraced life with an adventurous spirit and a heart full of joy. She loved spending time outdoors, whether she was fishing at Onondaga, camping at Hazel Creek or Palmer, enjoying bonfires, riding side-by-sides, or swimming in the sunshine with her children. She found happiness in life's simple pleasures, including diamond painting, building mini Lego sets, watching movies, and listening to her favorite artists, Prince, Kevin Gates, and Lil Wayne. Kristen's spontaneous nature often led her and Daniel on road trips and impromptu getaways to Branson, creating countless cherished memories together. She was known for her competitive side as well, excelling at pool and enjoying video games, especially Warzone. Kristen had a goofy sense of humor, loved to laugh, and brought fun and energy wherever she went. She treasured the special bond she shared with her sister, Josie, and the many memories they made together over meals at Dos Primos. Above all else, Kristen was a devoted mother whose greatest joy in life was her children. Adalynn and Cohen were the center of her world, and she cherished every moment spent making memories with them.
Kristen's vibrant spirit, loving heart, and unforgettable personality will never be forgotten. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Born on March 28, 1996 in Farmington, Kristen was the beloved daughter of Jessica (Woods) Amberg and the late Matthew McEwen. Kristen's life was marked by her love for family, her caring spirit, and the joy she brought to those around her. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and the deep devotion she showed to the people she loved.
Kristen leaves behind her loving husband, Daniel Ford; her cherished daughter, Adalynn Elizabeth Dodd; and her beloved son, Cohen Alan Rolin Barton. She is also survived by her mother, Jessica Amberg and husband, Jim; her stepfather, Joe Colyott and wife, Marge; her stepmother, Laurie Majors; and her five siblings, Josie Allen and husband, Thaddeus, Ty Colyott, Matthew McEwen, Candace Voyles and husband TJ, and Nathan Colyott.
She is further survived by her loving grandparents, Linda Woods, Gerald McEwen, and Bob and Diane Barnhart; her niece, Laykelynn; brother-in-law, Kevin Moore and wife, Lexi; along with many other relatives and friends who will forever cherish her memory.
Kristen was preceded in death by her father, Matthew McEwen; Margaret “Maggie” McEwen; Rev. Ronnie Woods; and her father-in-law, Kevin Moore.
Kristen embraced life with an adventurous spirit and a heart full of joy. She loved spending time outdoors, whether she was fishing at Onondaga, camping at Hazel Creek or Palmer, enjoying bonfires, riding side-by-sides, or swimming in the sunshine with her children. She found happiness in life's simple pleasures, including diamond painting, building mini Lego sets, watching movies, and listening to her favorite artists, Prince, Kevin Gates, and Lil Wayne. Kristen's spontaneous nature often led her and Daniel on road trips and impromptu getaways to Branson, creating countless cherished memories together. She was known for her competitive side as well, excelling at pool and enjoying video games, especially Warzone. Kristen had a goofy sense of humor, loved to laugh, and brought fun and energy wherever she went. She treasured the special bond she shared with her sister, Josie, and the many memories they made together over meals at Dos Primos. Above all else, Kristen was a devoted mother whose greatest joy in life was her children. Adalynn and Cohen were the center of her world, and she cherished every moment spent making memories with them.
Kristen's vibrant spirit, loving heart, and unforgettable personality will never be forgotten. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
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