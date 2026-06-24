Gary Eckhoff
June 24, 2026
Gary Lee Eckhoff, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on June 16, 2026. Born on May 28, 1957, in St. Louis. Gary spent many years cultivating a remarkable career as a self-employed auto body man, he was known for his hard work and meticulous attention to detail. He was also a loving and helpful man who touched the lives of many.
On July 21, 1984, Gary was united in marriage to Eileen (Knitting) Eckhoff, and together they shared 41 cherished years of companionship and love. His devotion to his family was reflected in the deep bonds he maintained throughout his life.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen Eckhoff; four sons: Duane Eckhoff and Abby of Caledonia; Christopher Eckhoff and Missy in Michigan; Kyle Eckhoff of Park Hills and Dylan Eckhoff, also of Park Hills. His legacy further extends through his cherished grandchildren: Kaden, Chloe, Wyatt, Austyn, Lilly, Emily, Lizzy, Kaillie, and an eagerly anticipated newest addition, Logan. Additionally, Gary took great pride in his role as great-grandfather to Elana, Adalynne, Anthony, Weston, Waylon, and Lainey.
The bonds of family remained strong with three loving sisters: Valerie Dornbach and Dennis of Potosi; Sharon Wiszkon and Tom of St. Louis and Lori Denison and Scott of Farmington, as well as one brother, Jeffrey Eckhoff and Gloria of Potosi.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Buryle Eckhoff and Erma Jean (Bourbon) Eckhoff, whose memories he held dear.
Gary’s legacy as a hard worker, devoted family man, and caring individual will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His contributions in both his professional and personal life leave a lasting impression of dedication and love.
Visitation for Gary was held Thursday, June 18th from 4-8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday, June 19th from 9-10 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills with the funeral service taking place the same day at 10 A.M. with Father Tom Saucier officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi. All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On July 21, 1984, Gary was united in marriage to Eileen (Knitting) Eckhoff, and together they shared 41 cherished years of companionship and love. His devotion to his family was reflected in the deep bonds he maintained throughout his life.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen Eckhoff; four sons: Duane Eckhoff and Abby of Caledonia; Christopher Eckhoff and Missy in Michigan; Kyle Eckhoff of Park Hills and Dylan Eckhoff, also of Park Hills. His legacy further extends through his cherished grandchildren: Kaden, Chloe, Wyatt, Austyn, Lilly, Emily, Lizzy, Kaillie, and an eagerly anticipated newest addition, Logan. Additionally, Gary took great pride in his role as great-grandfather to Elana, Adalynne, Anthony, Weston, Waylon, and Lainey.
The bonds of family remained strong with three loving sisters: Valerie Dornbach and Dennis of Potosi; Sharon Wiszkon and Tom of St. Louis and Lori Denison and Scott of Farmington, as well as one brother, Jeffrey Eckhoff and Gloria of Potosi.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Buryle Eckhoff and Erma Jean (Bourbon) Eckhoff, whose memories he held dear.
Gary’s legacy as a hard worker, devoted family man, and caring individual will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His contributions in both his professional and personal life leave a lasting impression of dedication and love.
Visitation for Gary was held Thursday, June 18th from 4-8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday, June 19th from 9-10 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills with the funeral service taking place the same day at 10 A.M. with Father Tom Saucier officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi. All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!