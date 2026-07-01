Roger Glore III
July 01, 2026
Roger Dale Glore III, born November 14, 2003 in St. Louis, passed away on June 17, 2026. Roger was known not only for his skillful hands as a handyman and construction worker but also for his joyful spirit and infectious laughter. Those who knew him remember a man with a goofy personality who loved to have fun and was always eager to learn new things.
Roger had a particular fascination with taking things apart and putting them back together again, finding joy in understanding how things worked. He had a deep appreciation for the outdoors, cherishing the moments he spent outside. Above all, his most treasured times were those spent with his beloved son, Shiloh.
He is survived by his son, Shiloh Sweitzer of Potosi, and an infant daughter coming soon. Roger is also survived by his mother Mary (Rawe) Glore of Cadet; three sisters, Jennifer Miller and Jodi Parker, both of Cadet, and Courtney Glore of Farmington; his special friend, Kami Sweitzer; grandparents, Thelma Maxwell, Roger and Sharon Glore, James Rawe, and Butch Maxwell, also carry forward his memory, in addition to many aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear and special friends
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Roger Dale Glore II, whose legacy lives on through him.
Roger’s hardworking nature, zest for life, and the love he held for his family leave a mark on all who knew him. His memory will be deeply cherished by his family and friends, and his spirit will continue to inspire those who had the honor of knowing him.
Visitation for Roger was held Tuesday, June 23rd from 3 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday morning June 24th from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location. Funeral services were held at 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Pastor Trevor Kean officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at New Diggins Cemetery in Mineral Point. Serving as pallbearers were David Rawe, Adam Hayes, Bradley Doss, Tre Ratliff, Alex Thurman, Austin Thurman and honorary pallbearers Mary Rawe, Shilo Sweitzer and Kami Sweitzer.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Roger had a particular fascination with taking things apart and putting them back together again, finding joy in understanding how things worked. He had a deep appreciation for the outdoors, cherishing the moments he spent outside. Above all, his most treasured times were those spent with his beloved son, Shiloh.
He is survived by his son, Shiloh Sweitzer of Potosi, and an infant daughter coming soon. Roger is also survived by his mother Mary (Rawe) Glore of Cadet; three sisters, Jennifer Miller and Jodi Parker, both of Cadet, and Courtney Glore of Farmington; his special friend, Kami Sweitzer; grandparents, Thelma Maxwell, Roger and Sharon Glore, James Rawe, and Butch Maxwell, also carry forward his memory, in addition to many aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear and special friends
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Roger Dale Glore II, whose legacy lives on through him.
Roger’s hardworking nature, zest for life, and the love he held for his family leave a mark on all who knew him. His memory will be deeply cherished by his family and friends, and his spirit will continue to inspire those who had the honor of knowing him.
Visitation for Roger was held Tuesday, June 23rd from 3 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday morning June 24th from 9 to 11 A.M. at the same location. Funeral services were held at 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Pastor Trevor Kean officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at New Diggins Cemetery in Mineral Point. Serving as pallbearers were David Rawe, Adam Hayes, Bradley Doss, Tre Ratliff, Alex Thurman, Austin Thurman and honorary pallbearers Mary Rawe, Shilo Sweitzer and Kami Sweitzer.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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