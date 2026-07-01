David Vandiver
July 01, 2026
David Lee Vandiver, born on August 20, 1937 in Bakersfield, California, passed away on June 20, 2026, having reached the age of 88 years, a son of the late Omer Vandiver and Audrey (Culp) Vandiver. David led a life marked by integrity, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to those he loved.
On November 29, 1963, David was united in marriage to Shirley (Reed) Vandiver. They happily raised their children and shared 62 years of marriage. His family was always central to him, and his memory lives on in those who survive him.
David is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley (Reed) Vandiver; children, Laura Bennett and her husband Brian of Cadet, and John Vandiver and his wife Tammy of Rochester, New York. In addition, he leaves behind his dear sister, Patricia "Pat" Drew of Springfield. David is also remembered by his beloved grandchildren, Ryann Bennett and wife MacKenzie, Jacob Bennett and wife Amber, Mariah Boyer and husband Devin and cherished great grandchildren, Caleb, Calvin, Molly, Margot, Sophia, Emberlyn, Chris, and Autumn. In addition to many other relatives and loving church friends.
David’s roots began in Bakersfield, California, where he was born and began the formative chapters of his life, which included earning a bachelor’s degree in biology, geology and geography. David was a proud Veteran of the United States Army having served from 1960-1966. For many years David was an amateur Ham Radio Operator, assembled award-winning model airplanes, and enjoyed photography; in addition to being a master biologist for 37 years for Scientific Associates Inc. David served as a Deacon in the church and was a faithful member at Faith Baptist Church in Festus. David and Shirley volunteered at the Jefferson County Food Pantry for 10 years, gardened and landscaped at Windermere Christian Camp for 20 years and delivered meals to homebound people. David also spent precious time with Shirley traveling, camping, fishing, gardening and geocaching. Though many memories will be privately held and cherished among his family and friends, David’s legacy endures in the example he set living a life of Christian values and devotion to those closest to him.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Audrey Vandiver and sister, Deanna Wright.
Visitation for David was held Thursday, June 25th from 3 to 5 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday, morning June 26th beginning at 9 A.M. with the funeral service beginning at 10 A.M. the same day with Pastor John Jones III officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Shepard Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. Serving as pallbearers were Brian Bennett, John Vandiver, Ryann Bennett, Jacob Bennett, Devin Boyer and Charles Bennett.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On November 29, 1963, David was united in marriage to Shirley (Reed) Vandiver. They happily raised their children and shared 62 years of marriage. His family was always central to him, and his memory lives on in those who survive him.
David is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley (Reed) Vandiver; children, Laura Bennett and her husband Brian of Cadet, and John Vandiver and his wife Tammy of Rochester, New York. In addition, he leaves behind his dear sister, Patricia "Pat" Drew of Springfield. David is also remembered by his beloved grandchildren, Ryann Bennett and wife MacKenzie, Jacob Bennett and wife Amber, Mariah Boyer and husband Devin and cherished great grandchildren, Caleb, Calvin, Molly, Margot, Sophia, Emberlyn, Chris, and Autumn. In addition to many other relatives and loving church friends.
David’s roots began in Bakersfield, California, where he was born and began the formative chapters of his life, which included earning a bachelor’s degree in biology, geology and geography. David was a proud Veteran of the United States Army having served from 1960-1966. For many years David was an amateur Ham Radio Operator, assembled award-winning model airplanes, and enjoyed photography; in addition to being a master biologist for 37 years for Scientific Associates Inc. David served as a Deacon in the church and was a faithful member at Faith Baptist Church in Festus. David and Shirley volunteered at the Jefferson County Food Pantry for 10 years, gardened and landscaped at Windermere Christian Camp for 20 years and delivered meals to homebound people. David also spent precious time with Shirley traveling, camping, fishing, gardening and geocaching. Though many memories will be privately held and cherished among his family and friends, David’s legacy endures in the example he set living a life of Christian values and devotion to those closest to him.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Audrey Vandiver and sister, Deanna Wright.
Visitation for David was held Thursday, June 25th from 3 to 5 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Friday, morning June 26th beginning at 9 A.M. with the funeral service beginning at 10 A.M. the same day with Pastor John Jones III officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Shepard Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. Serving as pallbearers were Brian Bennett, John Vandiver, Ryann Bennett, Jacob Bennett, Devin Boyer and Charles Bennett.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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