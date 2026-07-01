Ethel Mae Jarvis
July 01, 2026
Ethel Mae Jarvis, a longtime resident of Potosi, passed away on June 23, 2026 surrounded by the love and memories of a life well lived. Born on August 4, 1946 in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Harold W. Watson and Alma E. (Talley) Watson.
On September 14, 1962, Ethel married the love of her life, Jerry Jarvis. Together they built a life centered on hard work, devotion, and family, sharing nearly 53 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on August 30, 2015.
Ethel was known for her strong work ethic, a quality she developed at a young age and carried throughout her life. She worked for various employers providing housekeeping services and took great pride in every task she undertook. She was also a dedicated partner to her husband, working alongside him in the log woods and helping in his garage rebuilding motors for their equipment.
Ethel loved spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed mowing her grass. She found joy in simple pleasures, including yard sales and the thrill of finding a good bargain. Whether working in the yard, searching for treasures, or lending a helping hand, she approached life with energy and enthusiasm, always willing to help anyone in need.
Above all else, Ethel cherished her family. The moments she spent with her loved ones brought her the greatest happiness, and the love she shared with them will remain a lasting legacy. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic, her devotion to her family, and the many ways she touched the lives of those around her.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her two sons, Len Jarvis and Tammy, and Brandon and Travis Jarvis-Ward; three daughters, Donna and Larry Kennedy, Cindy and Ron Curry, and Peggy and Howard Weir; twenty grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; eighteen great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harvey Watson and Paul Watson; her sister, Judy Wright; and her beloved Amazon parrot, Sammy.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Jarvis; her brother, Clinton Watson; and two sisters, Bonnie Williams and Bessie Breakfield.
Funeral arrangements have been respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Family Funeral Home, Potosi.
On September 14, 1962, Ethel married the love of her life, Jerry Jarvis. Together they built a life centered on hard work, devotion, and family, sharing nearly 53 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on August 30, 2015.
Ethel was known for her strong work ethic, a quality she developed at a young age and carried throughout her life. She worked for various employers providing housekeeping services and took great pride in every task she undertook. She was also a dedicated partner to her husband, working alongside him in the log woods and helping in his garage rebuilding motors for their equipment.
Ethel loved spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed mowing her grass. She found joy in simple pleasures, including yard sales and the thrill of finding a good bargain. Whether working in the yard, searching for treasures, or lending a helping hand, she approached life with energy and enthusiasm, always willing to help anyone in need.
Above all else, Ethel cherished her family. The moments she spent with her loved ones brought her the greatest happiness, and the love she shared with them will remain a lasting legacy. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic, her devotion to her family, and the many ways she touched the lives of those around her.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her two sons, Len Jarvis and Tammy, and Brandon and Travis Jarvis-Ward; three daughters, Donna and Larry Kennedy, Cindy and Ron Curry, and Peggy and Howard Weir; twenty grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; eighteen great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harvey Watson and Paul Watson; her sister, Judy Wright; and her beloved Amazon parrot, Sammy.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Jarvis; her brother, Clinton Watson; and two sisters, Bonnie Williams and Bessie Breakfield.
Funeral arrangements have been respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Family Funeral Home, Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!