Dennis Sumpter
July 08, 2026
Dennis Wayne Sumpter, born on December 2, 1959 in Potosi, passed away on June 26, 2026, having reached the age of 66 years. His life was a testament to resilience, warmth, and an enduring devotion to his family, friends, and passions.
Dennis was a proud native of Potosi, where he forged a life marked by hard work, loyal friendships, and an abiding love of nature and music. Growing up in a large family, Dennis shared special bonds with his - all of whom survive him. His sisters and brothers remember him for his laughter, generosity, and easy camaraderie that brightened every family gathering.
He is survived by his son Nicholas Sumpter, mother of his children, Julia Sumpter, special friend, Dana Knight, siblings - Margaret Junker, Clarence Woods Jr. and wife Monica, James Woods, Sandy Woods-Horne, Stacey Young and husband Travis; aunts and uncles, Vera Thebeau, Joe and Joann Lawson, Debbie and Mike Strobl, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Sumpter, a loss that weighed deeply on his heart. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Delores Sumpter and Clarence Woods, Sr.; his sister, Goldie Bryant; his grandparents Marvin Lawson, Catherine Nash, and Jess Nash and mother-in-law, Mary McMahan; and by his dear friends James Knight and Joe Kean. Their memories and shared experiences remain precious to those who knew and loved Dennis.
Dennis served with honor in the United States Army from 1977 to 1986, dedicating nearly a decade to the defense of his country. Away from duty, Dennis filled his life with activities that brought him joy and closer to those he cherished. He loved fishing, camping, hiking and floating, taking every opportunity to reconnect with nature’s peace and simplicity. Woodworking was a favorite hobby, and the fruits of his craft remain in the homes and hands of loved ones. Dennis was never far from his guitar; the familiar chords of country music and classic rock were the soundtrack to countless evenings spent with family and friends. Dennis was also a proud band parent to his sons and their band mates. He enjoyed playing cards and dice, finding joy in the simple pleasure of friendly, but fierce, competition. His home was often filled with music, laughter, and stories, markers of the good times Dennis valued so deeply.
Known as a hard worker, Dennis approached every task - large or small - with tenacity and pride and was very meticulous in his work. He found delight in life’s pleasures, uplifting those around him with his positive spirit and love of music. He will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege to know him, each holding their own memories of Dennis' kindness, humor, and the warmth of his company.
His legacy endures in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who were touched by his unwavering kindness and zest for life.
Visitation for Dennis was held Tuesday, June 30th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday, July 1st from 9 to 10 A.M. with the funeral service taking place at 10 A.M. with Pastor Harvey Price officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Hopewell Cemetery in Mineral Point. Serving as pallbearers were Kevin Smith, Doug Luther, Odell Jackson, Dr. Michael Henson, Ashley Covel, Denny Smith and honorary pallbearers Kayla Clapp, Mary Beth Moon and Christopher Jacobs..
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Dennis was a proud native of Potosi, where he forged a life marked by hard work, loyal friendships, and an abiding love of nature and music. Growing up in a large family, Dennis shared special bonds with his - all of whom survive him. His sisters and brothers remember him for his laughter, generosity, and easy camaraderie that brightened every family gathering.
He is survived by his son Nicholas Sumpter, mother of his children, Julia Sumpter, special friend, Dana Knight, siblings - Margaret Junker, Clarence Woods Jr. and wife Monica, James Woods, Sandy Woods-Horne, Stacey Young and husband Travis; aunts and uncles, Vera Thebeau, Joe and Joann Lawson, Debbie and Mike Strobl, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Sumpter, a loss that weighed deeply on his heart. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Delores Sumpter and Clarence Woods, Sr.; his sister, Goldie Bryant; his grandparents Marvin Lawson, Catherine Nash, and Jess Nash and mother-in-law, Mary McMahan; and by his dear friends James Knight and Joe Kean. Their memories and shared experiences remain precious to those who knew and loved Dennis.
Dennis served with honor in the United States Army from 1977 to 1986, dedicating nearly a decade to the defense of his country. Away from duty, Dennis filled his life with activities that brought him joy and closer to those he cherished. He loved fishing, camping, hiking and floating, taking every opportunity to reconnect with nature’s peace and simplicity. Woodworking was a favorite hobby, and the fruits of his craft remain in the homes and hands of loved ones. Dennis was never far from his guitar; the familiar chords of country music and classic rock were the soundtrack to countless evenings spent with family and friends. Dennis was also a proud band parent to his sons and their band mates. He enjoyed playing cards and dice, finding joy in the simple pleasure of friendly, but fierce, competition. His home was often filled with music, laughter, and stories, markers of the good times Dennis valued so deeply.
Known as a hard worker, Dennis approached every task - large or small - with tenacity and pride and was very meticulous in his work. He found delight in life’s pleasures, uplifting those around him with his positive spirit and love of music. He will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege to know him, each holding their own memories of Dennis' kindness, humor, and the warmth of his company.
His legacy endures in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who were touched by his unwavering kindness and zest for life.
Visitation for Dennis was held Tuesday, June 30th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Wednesday, July 1st from 9 to 10 A.M. with the funeral service taking place at 10 A.M. with Pastor Harvey Price officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Hopewell Cemetery in Mineral Point. Serving as pallbearers were Kevin Smith, Doug Luther, Odell Jackson, Dr. Michael Henson, Ashley Covel, Denny Smith and honorary pallbearers Kayla Clapp, Mary Beth Moon and Christopher Jacobs..
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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