Donald E Strange
July 08, 2026
There was finally something fierce enough to take down the tough and mighty Donald (Don) Strange. After 5 years of struggling with health issues, Don died the morning of June 29, 2026 at his home.
Don was born a 12-pound baby to Roy Strange and Hallie Sheperd Strange on May 7, 1941. He was the youngest of five kids and debatably the most onery. Desiring his own money at a young age, he began his first of many careers as a newspaper delivery boy on his bicycle. It was around this time that he sent a special Valentine card to his sweetheart Janet. Once his parents purchased the neighborhood grocery store, Don started his next career handling the return of 2 cent soda bottles which later led to running the store on Sundays and delivering groceries.
If there was a sport available, Don would participate, sparking his lifelong passion for his love of game. Football was his calling and William Jewell College recognized his talent. The college coach came to Potosi to talk with Don’s parents, who had never even seen him compete, about playing in Liberty. Don enthusiastically accepted. After his first year of college, he returned to Potosi to marry his sweetheart Janet on June 11, 1960. Jan enrolled at William Jewell and they continued their college careers and lives together. Don lettered all 4 years, was named the Sigma Nu All American Football player and was even asked to try out for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In 1963, Don accepted a position as assistant football coach, head golf coach and Spanish teacher at West Plains High School. Ironically Don had never played a round of golf, but he started playing daily and caught the bug. In 1965, Potosi’s school superintendent invited him to be the assistant football coach and teach Spanish. Don had an ability to make everything he touched fun and that extended to his Spanish classes. Some of his former students kept in touch showing their appreciation by speaking to him in Spanish.
Their marriage, parenting, and reflexes were tested when their house was hit by a tornado. Don survived the storm in part by landing on a mattress after being thrown into the air, while Jan was knocked unconscious on the back patio while holding their one-year-old daughter, Lesley. Don and Jan both say that the ordeal made them better people by giving them a stronger appreciation for life and less worry about material possessions. In 1969, Don and Jan had their second daughter Kirsten. That same year, Don started the football program at North County High School. He continued coaching at Missouri Southern State University the following year.
A new chapter in Don’s life began in 1970 with a career change into the insurance business. Although it wasn’t his dream job, it did allow Don and Jan to travel the world through winning work contests. If there was a competition to be won, he was sure to win it. This career also afforded Don and Jan to buy their first lake place on Table Rock Lake. Don was an avid skier, boater, “lolly-gagger,” and party host. He learned that lake friends are forever friends.
He eventually decided to be his own boss and started investing in rental properties. By 1992, he kissed the insurance business goodbye and became a full-time landlord. One of the perks of this change is that he could play golf every day at his beloved Fremont Hills golf course. He developed many close friendships which still exist today. Golf was important to him because he insisted on being buried in his golf clothes.
In the last 15 years, Don and Jan have enjoyed their Ragtops group, ARTgarFUNkles Art group, and many dinners and outings with their friends. They road-tripped with friends to Mexico and travelled far away to see old friends. Don also enjoyed being a pivotal part in his four grandchildren’s lives. Around the time when his health started to falter, his first great grandchild, Kenzley, was born, and he took great pleasure in being her “gramps”.
Don is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet Bub Strange, his daughters Lesley (Mark Harlan) and Kirsten (Jason Adams), his sister-in-law, Mary Strange, his brother-in-law, Julian Bub (Joyce), and his grandchildren, Shelby and Bailie Robinson, Kenzley Harlan, and Jaxon (Annie) and Greta Adams. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Hallie, alongside his siblings, Lohma Trokey (Frank), Charles (Mary), Rolla (Joyce), and Carl, alongside his mother and father in law, Henry and Laura Bub, his brother-in-law, James Bub, his sister-in-law, Nancy Bub Reed, and his son in law, Greg Robinson.
A visitation will be held in Potosi at Moore Funeral Home on July 11 from 6 to 8 p.m for people in the area. The Potosi service will be on July 12 at 1 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home. A light-hearted Celebration of Life is scheduled for July 18 at 3 p.m. at Fremont Hills Country Club in Fremont Hills.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to the Lost & Found Grief Center in Springfield, MO. You may donate online by going to https://lostandfoundozarks.com/donate/ and adding “in memory of Don Strange” in the memo or you can mail a check to Lost & Found Grief Center, PO Box 3008, Springfield, MO 65808.
Don was born a 12-pound baby to Roy Strange and Hallie Sheperd Strange on May 7, 1941. He was the youngest of five kids and debatably the most onery. Desiring his own money at a young age, he began his first of many careers as a newspaper delivery boy on his bicycle. It was around this time that he sent a special Valentine card to his sweetheart Janet. Once his parents purchased the neighborhood grocery store, Don started his next career handling the return of 2 cent soda bottles which later led to running the store on Sundays and delivering groceries.
If there was a sport available, Don would participate, sparking his lifelong passion for his love of game. Football was his calling and William Jewell College recognized his talent. The college coach came to Potosi to talk with Don’s parents, who had never even seen him compete, about playing in Liberty. Don enthusiastically accepted. After his first year of college, he returned to Potosi to marry his sweetheart Janet on June 11, 1960. Jan enrolled at William Jewell and they continued their college careers and lives together. Don lettered all 4 years, was named the Sigma Nu All American Football player and was even asked to try out for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In 1963, Don accepted a position as assistant football coach, head golf coach and Spanish teacher at West Plains High School. Ironically Don had never played a round of golf, but he started playing daily and caught the bug. In 1965, Potosi’s school superintendent invited him to be the assistant football coach and teach Spanish. Don had an ability to make everything he touched fun and that extended to his Spanish classes. Some of his former students kept in touch showing their appreciation by speaking to him in Spanish.
Their marriage, parenting, and reflexes were tested when their house was hit by a tornado. Don survived the storm in part by landing on a mattress after being thrown into the air, while Jan was knocked unconscious on the back patio while holding their one-year-old daughter, Lesley. Don and Jan both say that the ordeal made them better people by giving them a stronger appreciation for life and less worry about material possessions. In 1969, Don and Jan had their second daughter Kirsten. That same year, Don started the football program at North County High School. He continued coaching at Missouri Southern State University the following year.
A new chapter in Don’s life began in 1970 with a career change into the insurance business. Although it wasn’t his dream job, it did allow Don and Jan to travel the world through winning work contests. If there was a competition to be won, he was sure to win it. This career also afforded Don and Jan to buy their first lake place on Table Rock Lake. Don was an avid skier, boater, “lolly-gagger,” and party host. He learned that lake friends are forever friends.
He eventually decided to be his own boss and started investing in rental properties. By 1992, he kissed the insurance business goodbye and became a full-time landlord. One of the perks of this change is that he could play golf every day at his beloved Fremont Hills golf course. He developed many close friendships which still exist today. Golf was important to him because he insisted on being buried in his golf clothes.
In the last 15 years, Don and Jan have enjoyed their Ragtops group, ARTgarFUNkles Art group, and many dinners and outings with their friends. They road-tripped with friends to Mexico and travelled far away to see old friends. Don also enjoyed being a pivotal part in his four grandchildren’s lives. Around the time when his health started to falter, his first great grandchild, Kenzley, was born, and he took great pleasure in being her “gramps”.
Don is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet Bub Strange, his daughters Lesley (Mark Harlan) and Kirsten (Jason Adams), his sister-in-law, Mary Strange, his brother-in-law, Julian Bub (Joyce), and his grandchildren, Shelby and Bailie Robinson, Kenzley Harlan, and Jaxon (Annie) and Greta Adams. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Hallie, alongside his siblings, Lohma Trokey (Frank), Charles (Mary), Rolla (Joyce), and Carl, alongside his mother and father in law, Henry and Laura Bub, his brother-in-law, James Bub, his sister-in-law, Nancy Bub Reed, and his son in law, Greg Robinson.
A visitation will be held in Potosi at Moore Funeral Home on July 11 from 6 to 8 p.m for people in the area. The Potosi service will be on July 12 at 1 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home. A light-hearted Celebration of Life is scheduled for July 18 at 3 p.m. at Fremont Hills Country Club in Fremont Hills.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to the Lost & Found Grief Center in Springfield, MO. You may donate online by going to https://lostandfoundozarks.com/donate/ and adding “in memory of Don Strange” in the memo or you can mail a check to Lost & Found Grief Center, PO Box 3008, Springfield, MO 65808.
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