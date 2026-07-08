Polly McClain
July 08, 2026
Polly Anne (Lilly) McClain entered this world at home in Irondale on January 14, 1954, the youngest of three children. She was the daughter of Doris (Horton) and Clifford (C.P.) Lilly. Polly spent her childhood making memories with her huge extended Horton and McCarron cousins in Irondale and visiting her Lilly and Hunter cousins in West Virginia. Family was the most important thing to Polly. Anyone who met her will tell you that Polly’s love and generosity were her greatest traits. She loved fiercely and always put her family first. Polly married the love of her life, Ed McClain, on June 25th, 1994. Polly and Ed had a fairytale love story that was the envy of anyone who witnessed it. They welcomed everyone into their home and provided love, shelter, and support to anyone in need. Polly spent her adult life going on adventures with Ed, her kids, and grandkids, along with reading murder mysteries, and creating stained glass to give to those she loved. Polly left this world on June 25th, 2026; surrounded by her loved ones, on her 32nd wedding anniversary, to celebrate in Heaven with her beloved husband.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, C.P. and Doris; her beloved husband, Ed McClain; daughter Cassie McClain; brothers in law, Freddie Nicholson and Bob DeGrant; nieces Dawn (Lilly) Francis and Julie Nicholson, and nephew Dusty Lilly.
She is survived by her siblings, Chuck (Charlotte) Lilly and Debbie Nicholson. Her beloved children: Gena Dunn (Josh Reising), Jon (Misty) Rice, Jim (Beth) McClain, Heather McClain, and bonus son Curt (Reva) Cole. Grandchildren, Rachael (Justin) Clemons, Zane (Alexis) Rice, Lance Johnson, Zac Rice (Kelsi Woodfin), Hayden McClain, Paige Harper, Gabe Harper, Gavan Reising (Grace Johnson), Leeland Reising, Brynner Reising, and bonus granddaughter Heather Cole. Great grandchildren: Callan Clemons, Nora Clemons, Miley Rice; Uncle and aunt, Jim and Nancy Hunter, along with many extended family members and friends.
Services for Polly were held at Moore Funeral Home, Potosi on July 3rd. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tony Hampton (one of Polly’s beloved cousins). Interment will be at Big River Cemetery in Irondale.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, C.P. and Doris; her beloved husband, Ed McClain; daughter Cassie McClain; brothers in law, Freddie Nicholson and Bob DeGrant; nieces Dawn (Lilly) Francis and Julie Nicholson, and nephew Dusty Lilly.
She is survived by her siblings, Chuck (Charlotte) Lilly and Debbie Nicholson. Her beloved children: Gena Dunn (Josh Reising), Jon (Misty) Rice, Jim (Beth) McClain, Heather McClain, and bonus son Curt (Reva) Cole. Grandchildren, Rachael (Justin) Clemons, Zane (Alexis) Rice, Lance Johnson, Zac Rice (Kelsi Woodfin), Hayden McClain, Paige Harper, Gabe Harper, Gavan Reising (Grace Johnson), Leeland Reising, Brynner Reising, and bonus granddaughter Heather Cole. Great grandchildren: Callan Clemons, Nora Clemons, Miley Rice; Uncle and aunt, Jim and Nancy Hunter, along with many extended family members and friends.
Services for Polly were held at Moore Funeral Home, Potosi on July 3rd. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tony Hampton (one of Polly’s beloved cousins). Interment will be at Big River Cemetery in Irondale.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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