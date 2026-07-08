Phyllis Ward
July 08, 2026
Phyllis Diane Ward, of Caledonia, a caring and compassionate individual devoted to her family, passed away on June 14, 2026, in the loving care of her husband. Born on June 24, 1954, in Bonne Terre, Phyllis's life was marked by her unwavering commitment to those she loved and cherished.
On December 30, 1972, Phyllis was united in marriage to Richard Carl Ward. Together, they shared 53 wonderful years filled with love, support, and devotion. Her role as a loving wife was central to her life, embodying the qualities of care and compassion that defined her character. Phyllis was a 1972 graduate of Potosi High School. She was a hard worker all her life and dedicated 19 years of her career to the Unitec Career Center before retirement.
Phyllis is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Ward; her daughter, Rhianna Woods, and her husband Nic of Park Hills; and her son, Dr. Lindell Ward, and his wife Tracey of Fortville, Indiana. Her family circle extends to brothers-in-law Timothy Anderson and Fred Ward, and sisters-in-law Teresa Marler and her husband Timothy, along with Greta Hochstatter and her husband Joe. Phyllis also leaves behind five cherished grandchildren: Hadlee, Elliot, and Crosby Woods, and Cassidy, Liam Ward, bonus grandson, Tim Benson and many cousins, nieces, and nephews who were a source of joy and pride throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Jean (Mackley) Wilson and Lindell H. Wilson; her mother and father-in-law, Marvie and Carl Ward; her grandparents, Harold and Dorothy Wilson and Joseph and Lillie Mackley; as well as her sister, Ruth Anderson.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 17th from 1 to 2 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. A Celebration of Life will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi on Friday, July 17th at 2 P.M. All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
On December 30, 1972, Phyllis was united in marriage to Richard Carl Ward. Together, they shared 53 wonderful years filled with love, support, and devotion. Her role as a loving wife was central to her life, embodying the qualities of care and compassion that defined her character. Phyllis was a 1972 graduate of Potosi High School. She was a hard worker all her life and dedicated 19 years of her career to the Unitec Career Center before retirement.
Phyllis is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Ward; her daughter, Rhianna Woods, and her husband Nic of Park Hills; and her son, Dr. Lindell Ward, and his wife Tracey of Fortville, Indiana. Her family circle extends to brothers-in-law Timothy Anderson and Fred Ward, and sisters-in-law Teresa Marler and her husband Timothy, along with Greta Hochstatter and her husband Joe. Phyllis also leaves behind five cherished grandchildren: Hadlee, Elliot, and Crosby Woods, and Cassidy, Liam Ward, bonus grandson, Tim Benson and many cousins, nieces, and nephews who were a source of joy and pride throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Jean (Mackley) Wilson and Lindell H. Wilson; her mother and father-in-law, Marvie and Carl Ward; her grandparents, Harold and Dorothy Wilson and Joseph and Lillie Mackley; as well as her sister, Ruth Anderson.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 17th from 1 to 2 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. A Celebration of Life will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi on Friday, July 17th at 2 P.M. All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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