78th Anniversary – Washington County Fair 2026 set for Wed. through Sat., Aug. 5th-8th
July 15, 2026
Watch Caylee Saturday at 9 p.m. - Caylee is an American country music singer-songwriter. She is signed to Capitol Records Nashville and released her debut album If It Wasn't for You on August 14, 2020. She released her second studio album, Bed of Roses, on March 7, 2025, known for songs with Ashley McBryde "Brenda Put Your Bra On"
Members of the Washington County Fair Association and Potosi Lions Club, the University Extension Council and 4H/FFA Clubs are working hard on the County Fairgrounds on Rt. 185 at the West edge of town in readiness for opening of the 78th Anniversary Annual Washington County Fair which is set for Wednesday, August 5th and continues nightly through Saturday, August 8th as always during the first full week of August.
The 78th Anniversary Fair Week includes several activities:
Wed., Aug. 5th- Potosi Lions Club welcomes for a ‘return event’ to open the Fair with ‘Musical Bingo’ by the Shenanigan Sisters from 6 to 8:45 p.m. and then Catch-A-Pig and Mutton Bustin’ at 9 p.m. for the kids.
Thurs., August 6th - 4H/FFA Cattle Show and Sale - An opportunity to support area youth as they learn ‘hands on’ about agriculture and business in Missouri.
As usual a number of improvements are being made for County Fair 2026 and entertainment opportunities expanded where possible - Yes, again this year the County Fair promises to be a spectacular event you’ll remember.
The Fair will again feature the Unlimited Ride Wrist Bands which will sell for $20 each night and be good from 6 to 11 P.M. (Kiddies Day $10, 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.) Price does not include General Admission to the Fairgrounds.
Indoor and outdoor booths are expected to number more than ever before at the 78th Annual County Fair.
Washington County Fair Association Officers for 2026 are Randy Fryman, President; John Higginbotham, Secretary; Mike Heflin, Treasurer; and Dr. Paul Villmer, Asst. Treasurer.
The major entertainment attraction of the Summer season, the 2026 County Fair is set to get underway for its four night stand on Wednesday evening, August 5th at Potosi Lions Club Fairgrounds on Route 185 at the West edge of town and run consecutively Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 6th, 7th and 8th.
The Fair is being co-sponsored by:
GOLD - Belgrade State Bank, Dickey Bub Farm & Home, Franklin Auto Sales, Franklin Electrical Services, Great Mines Health Center, Larue Water, Pettus Automotive, Pharmax Pharmacy, Potosi Lions Club, Purcell Tire, Rise Broadband, Twin Eagle Lake Resort, The Independent-Journal and Unico Bank;
SILVER - Bauman Oil, DeClue Funeral Home, First State Community Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan, Potosi Elks Lodge #2218, Washington County Chamber of Commerce;
BRONZE - Boyer Lumber Home & Hardware, Cannon Holler Diesel, Custom Insurance, Dairy Queen, Edward Jones/Angie Momot, Elliott Motor Company, Friends of the N.R.A., Jarvis Heating & Cooling, Jerry West Memorial Fund, Larry Heisel Equipment Rental, PBJ Happee Days Amusements, Potosi Lumber, Raider Mechanical, Side Street Diesel, Sinclair Florist, Sonic Drive-In and Southpaw Grafix.
Fair Board President Randy Fryman emphasized that the County Fair again offers entertainment for people of all ages with educational and commercial booths galore, exhibits, livestock, games, concessions, 4H/FFA steer & livestock auction, music, shows, Kiddies Day and even more.
Rides and midway are again being provided by PBJ Happee Days Shows. This year numerous mechanical rides will be on the grounds.
AgLand will be in the Exhibit Hall of the Fairgrounds, hosting a number of displays and interactive games and activities for youth.
For the third year in a row, the Potosi Lions Club sponsored ‘Musical Bingo’ by the Shenanigan Sisters is sure to be fun. The Music Bingo will provide opening night entertainment Wednesday, August 5th. There will be prizes as well as sponsor gift cards and more from 6 to 8:45 p.m. New for 2026, Catch-A-Pig and Mutton Bustin’ for the kids will be held at 9 p.m. in front of the Twin Eagle Stage.
Thursday, August 6th, the schedule will again feature livestock judging; 4-H Steer Show and Livestock, etc. and the annual Sale of Champions.
Friday night, August 7th, the County Fair entertainment will feature music shows by Goddesses of Rock at 7 p.m. and then Silver Bullet tribute band on the Twin Eagle Stage at 9 p.m.
Saturday, August 8th will feature Kiddies Day, and evening music shows by Route 67 at 7 P.M. and Caylee Hammock at 9 P.M.
Wed., August 5th
The Swine, Lamb and Goat Judging will get underway Wednesday at 8 A.M. and the Rabbit and Poultry Judging will be at 7 P.M. in the Barn.
Music Bingo will be an evening highlight at the stage with prizes. Catch-A-Pig and Mutton Bustin’ will be a lot of fun for the kids.
Wednesday night admission is set at $10. A Season Pass is available for $34 at all area banks (until Aug. 1st).
Thursday, August 6th
Feed & Farm Night
Thursday’s activities at the fair will lead off with livestock judging, Beef Show at 8 A.M. Thursday, August 6th. The annual 4H/FFA Steer Show. The 4H/FFA Livestock Auction will get underway at 6:30 P.M. Thursday. Open bidding for 4H/FFA Steers, Market Hogs, Lambs, Goats, Chickens, other Poultry, Cured Meat, etc.
Thursday night admission will be $10. Season Passes are available for $34 until Tuesday, Aug. 4th.
Friday, August 7th
Washington County Fair Association President Randy Fryman has announced that music on the Twin Eagle Stage will feature ‘Goddesses of Rock’ at 7 p.m. and the Silver Bullet Band, both groups feature hit music from a big assortment of women rockers and then a Bob Seger songs based band.
This year the annual Fair is themed “Heritage and Tradition - 250 Years of the Red, White & Blue” and Friday’s admission is $10.
‘Kiddies Day’
Saturday, Aug. 8th
The traditional County Fair Kiddies Day will be Saturday, August 8th. Unlimited ride wrist bands will be $10 each 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. and Admission is Free to the Fairgrounds.
Numerous attendance prizes donated by fair sponsors, area businesses and individuals will be awarded at the close of the afternoon.
Food and refreshment stands and some booths will be open.
Saturday, August 8th
Fair Board President Randy Fryman has announced Saturday night, Aug. 8th the Music Show set for 7 P.M. features Route 67 as the opener for ‘Caylee Hammock’ at 9 P.M.
Shuttle Service on Grounds
Friday & Saturday
The ‘Shenanigan Sisters’ will be providing a shuttle service on Friday and Saturday evenings in the parking lot at the fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. Watch for the stops near the gate entrance and the West side of the parking lot.
Free Parking
There will not be any charge for parking of autos again this year at the Fair. General Admission Fee will be $10 on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A Season Pass may be purchased for $34 from Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan, Unico Bank and The Independent-Journal until Tuesday, August 4th.
Children 9 years of age and under will be admitted free.
Premiums
A variety of cash premiums are being offered in Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Goats, Sheep, Swine, 4-H Clubs, Home Economics, Floriculture, Agriculture and Horticulture Products Divisions, etc. Premiums will be paid in check on Monday evening as display items are picked up. See the Premium List and enter handmade, original items.
Enter Tuesday
Items being entered for premium judging are to be received Tuesday afternoon, August 4th, 2 to 7 P.M. (Livestock Wednesday, August 5th by 8 A.M.) Items may be picked up after 11 P.M. Saturday, August 8th with the assistance of attendant or 6 to 7 P.M. Monday evening, August 10th. (Not responsible for items left after that time.)
BE THERE!!- Enjoy a variety of family fun - The 78th Annual Washington County Fair, one of the area’s longest running late Summer Spectaculars themed “Heritage and Tradition - 250 Years of the Red, White & Blue” for 2026.
SEE YOU THERE!
The 78th Anniversary Fair Week includes several activities:
Wed., Aug. 5th- Potosi Lions Club welcomes for a ‘return event’ to open the Fair with ‘Musical Bingo’ by the Shenanigan Sisters from 6 to 8:45 p.m. and then Catch-A-Pig and Mutton Bustin’ at 9 p.m. for the kids.
Thurs., August 6th - 4H/FFA Cattle Show and Sale - An opportunity to support area youth as they learn ‘hands on’ about agriculture and business in Missouri.
As usual a number of improvements are being made for County Fair 2026 and entertainment opportunities expanded where possible - Yes, again this year the County Fair promises to be a spectacular event you’ll remember.
The Fair will again feature the Unlimited Ride Wrist Bands which will sell for $20 each night and be good from 6 to 11 P.M. (Kiddies Day $10, 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.) Price does not include General Admission to the Fairgrounds.
Indoor and outdoor booths are expected to number more than ever before at the 78th Annual County Fair.
Washington County Fair Association Officers for 2026 are Randy Fryman, President; John Higginbotham, Secretary; Mike Heflin, Treasurer; and Dr. Paul Villmer, Asst. Treasurer.
The major entertainment attraction of the Summer season, the 2026 County Fair is set to get underway for its four night stand on Wednesday evening, August 5th at Potosi Lions Club Fairgrounds on Route 185 at the West edge of town and run consecutively Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 6th, 7th and 8th.
The Fair is being co-sponsored by:
GOLD - Belgrade State Bank, Dickey Bub Farm & Home, Franklin Auto Sales, Franklin Electrical Services, Great Mines Health Center, Larue Water, Pettus Automotive, Pharmax Pharmacy, Potosi Lions Club, Purcell Tire, Rise Broadband, Twin Eagle Lake Resort, The Independent-Journal and Unico Bank;
SILVER - Bauman Oil, DeClue Funeral Home, First State Community Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan, Potosi Elks Lodge #2218, Washington County Chamber of Commerce;
BRONZE - Boyer Lumber Home & Hardware, Cannon Holler Diesel, Custom Insurance, Dairy Queen, Edward Jones/Angie Momot, Elliott Motor Company, Friends of the N.R.A., Jarvis Heating & Cooling, Jerry West Memorial Fund, Larry Heisel Equipment Rental, PBJ Happee Days Amusements, Potosi Lumber, Raider Mechanical, Side Street Diesel, Sinclair Florist, Sonic Drive-In and Southpaw Grafix.
Fair Board President Randy Fryman emphasized that the County Fair again offers entertainment for people of all ages with educational and commercial booths galore, exhibits, livestock, games, concessions, 4H/FFA steer & livestock auction, music, shows, Kiddies Day and even more.
Rides and midway are again being provided by PBJ Happee Days Shows. This year numerous mechanical rides will be on the grounds.
AgLand will be in the Exhibit Hall of the Fairgrounds, hosting a number of displays and interactive games and activities for youth.
For the third year in a row, the Potosi Lions Club sponsored ‘Musical Bingo’ by the Shenanigan Sisters is sure to be fun. The Music Bingo will provide opening night entertainment Wednesday, August 5th. There will be prizes as well as sponsor gift cards and more from 6 to 8:45 p.m. New for 2026, Catch-A-Pig and Mutton Bustin’ for the kids will be held at 9 p.m. in front of the Twin Eagle Stage.
Thursday, August 6th, the schedule will again feature livestock judging; 4-H Steer Show and Livestock, etc. and the annual Sale of Champions.
Friday night, August 7th, the County Fair entertainment will feature music shows by Goddesses of Rock at 7 p.m. and then Silver Bullet tribute band on the Twin Eagle Stage at 9 p.m.
Saturday, August 8th will feature Kiddies Day, and evening music shows by Route 67 at 7 P.M. and Caylee Hammock at 9 P.M.
Wed., August 5th
The Swine, Lamb and Goat Judging will get underway Wednesday at 8 A.M. and the Rabbit and Poultry Judging will be at 7 P.M. in the Barn.
Music Bingo will be an evening highlight at the stage with prizes. Catch-A-Pig and Mutton Bustin’ will be a lot of fun for the kids.
Wednesday night admission is set at $10. A Season Pass is available for $34 at all area banks (until Aug. 1st).
Thursday, August 6th
Feed & Farm Night
Thursday’s activities at the fair will lead off with livestock judging, Beef Show at 8 A.M. Thursday, August 6th. The annual 4H/FFA Steer Show. The 4H/FFA Livestock Auction will get underway at 6:30 P.M. Thursday. Open bidding for 4H/FFA Steers, Market Hogs, Lambs, Goats, Chickens, other Poultry, Cured Meat, etc.
Thursday night admission will be $10. Season Passes are available for $34 until Tuesday, Aug. 4th.
Friday, August 7th
Washington County Fair Association President Randy Fryman has announced that music on the Twin Eagle Stage will feature ‘Goddesses of Rock’ at 7 p.m. and the Silver Bullet Band, both groups feature hit music from a big assortment of women rockers and then a Bob Seger songs based band.
This year the annual Fair is themed “Heritage and Tradition - 250 Years of the Red, White & Blue” and Friday’s admission is $10.
‘Kiddies Day’
Saturday, Aug. 8th
The traditional County Fair Kiddies Day will be Saturday, August 8th. Unlimited ride wrist bands will be $10 each 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. and Admission is Free to the Fairgrounds.
Numerous attendance prizes donated by fair sponsors, area businesses and individuals will be awarded at the close of the afternoon.
Food and refreshment stands and some booths will be open.
Saturday, August 8th
Fair Board President Randy Fryman has announced Saturday night, Aug. 8th the Music Show set for 7 P.M. features Route 67 as the opener for ‘Caylee Hammock’ at 9 P.M.
Shuttle Service on Grounds
Friday & Saturday
The ‘Shenanigan Sisters’ will be providing a shuttle service on Friday and Saturday evenings in the parking lot at the fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. Watch for the stops near the gate entrance and the West side of the parking lot.
Free Parking
There will not be any charge for parking of autos again this year at the Fair. General Admission Fee will be $10 on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A Season Pass may be purchased for $34 from Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan, Unico Bank and The Independent-Journal until Tuesday, August 4th.
Children 9 years of age and under will be admitted free.
Premiums
A variety of cash premiums are being offered in Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Goats, Sheep, Swine, 4-H Clubs, Home Economics, Floriculture, Agriculture and Horticulture Products Divisions, etc. Premiums will be paid in check on Monday evening as display items are picked up. See the Premium List and enter handmade, original items.
Enter Tuesday
Items being entered for premium judging are to be received Tuesday afternoon, August 4th, 2 to 7 P.M. (Livestock Wednesday, August 5th by 8 A.M.) Items may be picked up after 11 P.M. Saturday, August 8th with the assistance of attendant or 6 to 7 P.M. Monday evening, August 10th. (Not responsible for items left after that time.)
BE THERE!!- Enjoy a variety of family fun - The 78th Annual Washington County Fair, one of the area’s longest running late Summer Spectaculars themed “Heritage and Tradition - 250 Years of the Red, White & Blue” for 2026.
SEE YOU THERE!
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