PHS ALL SCHOOL REUNION SET JULY 18th-19th, 2026
July 15, 2026
The 31st Annual Potosi All School Reunion is set and reservations are being taken. The Potosi High School Alumni Association is ready for the Annual Reunion to be held on Satur-day, July 18th & Sunday, July 19th, 2026. This year, the Annual Reunion will again be based at the Potosi High School round building for the Afternoon Tea, Dinner and Breakfast.
The Alumni Association continues to work to update emails and contact information that are on file as well as collecting new information for P.H.S. Alumni. The goal for the Alumni organizers is to have a fun weekend so everyone can visit, reminisce and catch up with other Alumni, family and friends.
For P.H.S. Alumni to update their mailing or email address and other information, Alumni may send current correct information to Brenda West; 10157 Buckley Road; Potosi, Mo. 63664; email: krishrichards@gmail.com or potosiallschoolreunion@gmail.com.
With the help of interested grads of years past, updated information will save the group money and possibly get more friends to the reunion. The group is seeking addresses, email ad-dresses or even phone numbers.
The Reunion will be in basically the same format as in years past. The Afternoon Tea is now being held at the Potosi High School cafeteria in the round building on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. with Dinner following at 6 p.m. in the same location. Those that want to stay and visit from “tea time” to “dinner time” will be welcome to do so.
Later, enjoy live music by Tom Sampson starting at approximately 8 p.m. at the Potosi Elks Lodge.
The ‘Warm Breakfast’ will be in the same location, P.H.S. round building, and be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The Board has continued to work to keep the cost affordable for those who attend. $20 a person again this year covers the Afternoon Tea, and Dinner. The ‘Warm Breakfast’ is an additional $5 (please let us know if planning to attend). While prices have gone up yet again, the group hopes to clear the bills and have enough to finance the Annual Scholarships awarded at Potosi High School.
Two scholarships were given this year and the winners will be recognized at the dinner. For 2026, the Potosi High graduates recognized are Shannon Riddle and Scarlett Pinson.
The organizers look forward to an-other great weekend with guests from near and far. It is a great opportunity to celebrate with classmates, school-mates and friends. Get your class together and make it ‘your reunion’, the food and fun is taken care of!
See you on July 18th, 2026!
The Alumni Association continues to work to update emails and contact information that are on file as well as collecting new information for P.H.S. Alumni. The goal for the Alumni organizers is to have a fun weekend so everyone can visit, reminisce and catch up with other Alumni, family and friends.
For P.H.S. Alumni to update their mailing or email address and other information, Alumni may send current correct information to Brenda West; 10157 Buckley Road; Potosi, Mo. 63664; email: krishrichards@gmail.com or potosiallschoolreunion@gmail.com.
With the help of interested grads of years past, updated information will save the group money and possibly get more friends to the reunion. The group is seeking addresses, email ad-dresses or even phone numbers.
The Reunion will be in basically the same format as in years past. The Afternoon Tea is now being held at the Potosi High School cafeteria in the round building on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. with Dinner following at 6 p.m. in the same location. Those that want to stay and visit from “tea time” to “dinner time” will be welcome to do so.
Later, enjoy live music by Tom Sampson starting at approximately 8 p.m. at the Potosi Elks Lodge.
The ‘Warm Breakfast’ will be in the same location, P.H.S. round building, and be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The Board has continued to work to keep the cost affordable for those who attend. $20 a person again this year covers the Afternoon Tea, and Dinner. The ‘Warm Breakfast’ is an additional $5 (please let us know if planning to attend). While prices have gone up yet again, the group hopes to clear the bills and have enough to finance the Annual Scholarships awarded at Potosi High School.
Two scholarships were given this year and the winners will be recognized at the dinner. For 2026, the Potosi High graduates recognized are Shannon Riddle and Scarlett Pinson.
The organizers look forward to an-other great weekend with guests from near and far. It is a great opportunity to celebrate with classmates, school-mates and friends. Get your class together and make it ‘your reunion’, the food and fun is taken care of!
See you on July 18th, 2026!
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