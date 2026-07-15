FLOODING CAUSED DAMAGE ACROSS AREA!
July 15, 2026
Local flooding pictures. (Photos by Lynn Portell)
Washington County 2nd District Commissioner Lynn Portell and Road Superintendent Stacey Juliette worked on inventory for the District roads on Saturday and Sunday, July 11th & 12th, following the torrential rains and flash flooding that came through the area on Friday, July 10th. Losses for area people continue to add up, and thousands have been effected. Water displaced many and damage is being assessed by officials across the area. Commissioner Portell said, “I appreciate our crew and the work they are doing. They got going as fast as they could and it will be a long process to get things back to normal.
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