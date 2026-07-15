Doris Roth Obituary
July 15, 2026
Doris Roth Obit picture
Doris Jean Roth, 90, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2026 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on August 13, 1935 in Esther, Missouri, to Melvin and Ina (Reese) Forsythe.
Doris was raised in Park Hills, and spent part of her life in Weingarten, before settling in Potosi with the love of her life, her husband, Robert "Bob" Roth. Together they built a home centered on faith, family, hard work, and hospitality.
Doris devoted more than 30 years of her career to Mercantile Bank before finishing her banking career with Unico Bank, serving the communities of Potosi and Terre du Lac.
A faithful member of St. James Catholic Church in Potosi, Doris was deeply involved in parish life alongside Bob. She lovingly quilted, baked countless pies, and faithfully helped count money during the annual Parish Picnic every year.
Family was the greatest joy of Doris's life. She was a devoted and loving mother to Cindy (Joe) Pfister and Karen (Mark) Burke, and a proud grandmother to Lauren (Clay) Southern, Alyssa Pfister, Kyle Burke, and Morgan Burke. She cherished every moment spent with her family and was especially delighted to become a great-grandmother to Layla Southern.
Doris and Bob shared a love of adventure that took them camping throughout the years, creating treasured memories with their children and grandchildren at Table Rock Lake. In retirement, they enjoyed spending winters in Florida at Lake Okeechobee, where they formed many lasting friendships that remained dear to them throughout the years.
She never missed cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and found great joy in tending the family garden with Bob. Whether canning vegetables or sharing the harvest with friends, neighbors, and loved ones, Doris found happiness in giving to others. She was also known for her delicious baking, warm hospitality, and the way she made everyone who entered her home feel welcome.
Those who knew Doris will remember her as hardworking, compassionate, dependable, and endlessly generous. She was a wonderful friend, neighbor, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose quiet acts of kindness touched countless lives. Her legacy lives on in the love she shared, the traditions she created, and the example she set for her family.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Ina (Reese) Forsythe; her siblings, Earl (Freda) Forsythe, Ada Pyatt, Chalmer "Hank" (Deloris) Forsythe, Jim (Arlene) Forsythe, and Don Forsythe; along with many beloved relatives.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Joe) Pfister and Karen (Mark) Burke; her grandchildren, Lauren (Clay) Southern, Alyssa Pfister, Kyle Burke, and Morgan Burke; her great-granddaughter, Layla Southern; her sister-in-law, Connie (Don) Forsythe; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends who will miss her deeply.
Doris's family finds comfort in knowing she leaves behind a lifetime of love, faith, friendship, and cherished memories that will continue to live on in all who knew her.
Visitation for Doris was held from 5 to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 7th and from 9 to 10:45 A.M. on Wednesday, July 8th at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held at St. James Catholic Church at 11 A.M., Wednesday, July 8th with Father Tony Dattilo officiating. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Mark Burke, Joe Pfister, Kyle Burke, Clay Southern, Randy Forsythe and Larry Forsythe.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Doris was raised in Park Hills, and spent part of her life in Weingarten, before settling in Potosi with the love of her life, her husband, Robert "Bob" Roth. Together they built a home centered on faith, family, hard work, and hospitality.
Doris devoted more than 30 years of her career to Mercantile Bank before finishing her banking career with Unico Bank, serving the communities of Potosi and Terre du Lac.
A faithful member of St. James Catholic Church in Potosi, Doris was deeply involved in parish life alongside Bob. She lovingly quilted, baked countless pies, and faithfully helped count money during the annual Parish Picnic every year.
Family was the greatest joy of Doris's life. She was a devoted and loving mother to Cindy (Joe) Pfister and Karen (Mark) Burke, and a proud grandmother to Lauren (Clay) Southern, Alyssa Pfister, Kyle Burke, and Morgan Burke. She cherished every moment spent with her family and was especially delighted to become a great-grandmother to Layla Southern.
Doris and Bob shared a love of adventure that took them camping throughout the years, creating treasured memories with their children and grandchildren at Table Rock Lake. In retirement, they enjoyed spending winters in Florida at Lake Okeechobee, where they formed many lasting friendships that remained dear to them throughout the years.
She never missed cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and found great joy in tending the family garden with Bob. Whether canning vegetables or sharing the harvest with friends, neighbors, and loved ones, Doris found happiness in giving to others. She was also known for her delicious baking, warm hospitality, and the way she made everyone who entered her home feel welcome.
Those who knew Doris will remember her as hardworking, compassionate, dependable, and endlessly generous. She was a wonderful friend, neighbor, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose quiet acts of kindness touched countless lives. Her legacy lives on in the love she shared, the traditions she created, and the example she set for her family.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Ina (Reese) Forsythe; her siblings, Earl (Freda) Forsythe, Ada Pyatt, Chalmer "Hank" (Deloris) Forsythe, Jim (Arlene) Forsythe, and Don Forsythe; along with many beloved relatives.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Joe) Pfister and Karen (Mark) Burke; her grandchildren, Lauren (Clay) Southern, Alyssa Pfister, Kyle Burke, and Morgan Burke; her great-granddaughter, Layla Southern; her sister-in-law, Connie (Don) Forsythe; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends who will miss her deeply.
Doris's family finds comfort in knowing she leaves behind a lifetime of love, faith, friendship, and cherished memories that will continue to live on in all who knew her.
Visitation for Doris was held from 5 to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 7th and from 9 to 10:45 A.M. on Wednesday, July 8th at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held at St. James Catholic Church at 11 A.M., Wednesday, July 8th with Father Tony Dattilo officiating. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Mark Burke, Joe Pfister, Kyle Burke, Clay Southern, Randy Forsythe and Larry Forsythe.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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