Potosi School District New Performing Arts Center Has Begun!
July 29, 2026
Brockmiller Construction has removed the parking lot and broken dirt for the new building construction at the Potosi High School Complex.
Brockmiller Construction has removed the parking lot and broken dirt for the new building construction at the Potosi High School Complex. The new facility will offer theater seating for a new stage and area for the drama and music departments of the R-3 School District. The footprint for the building is at the East end of the existing high school building that was opened in 1957. The new addition will provide a place for the arts departments with stage, sound system and storage for sets, costumes, etc. The facility will also be a storm shelter for the school and community. The project is the first to give a dedicated space to drama and music, as the talented youth of previous years have performed on the stage in the Potosi High School gymnasium.
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