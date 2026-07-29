All For Fun! Shenanigan Sisters’ Music Bingo at Fair • Wed., Aug. 5
July 29, 2026
Music Bingo brings fun for dancers also!
The 78th Annual Washington County Fair will again be host to ‘Music Bingo’ hosted by our own Shenanigan Sisters.
The County Fair has offered ‘Music Bingo’ on Wednesday evening the past few years, and it has been very well received. The ‘Sisters’ have a lot of fun and are very entertaining as the games are played (for fun).
This year there will be a single card with five different games - 4 corners, regular, cover 9, etc. Play is free and prizes have been donated by sponsors and the Washington County Fair.
There will be a lot of good music and laughs as the Shenanigan Sisters call the game with favorite hits and golden oldies.
The game will be set up in front of the Twin Eagle Stage with tables and chairs for those who want to play. Youth must be accompanied by an adult to participate.
The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be played as time needed. There will be an intermission with a special ‘Shenanigan’ for participants.
The County Fair has offered ‘Music Bingo’ on Wednesday evening the past few years, and it has been very well received. The ‘Sisters’ have a lot of fun and are very entertaining as the games are played (for fun).
This year there will be a single card with five different games - 4 corners, regular, cover 9, etc. Play is free and prizes have been donated by sponsors and the Washington County Fair.
There will be a lot of good music and laughs as the Shenanigan Sisters call the game with favorite hits and golden oldies.
The game will be set up in front of the Twin Eagle Stage with tables and chairs for those who want to play. Youth must be accompanied by an adult to participate.
The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be played as time needed. There will be an intermission with a special ‘Shenanigan’ for participants.
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