New This Year at the Fair . . . Catch A Pig & Mutton Bustin’ Wednesday, Aug. 5th at 9 PM
July 29, 2026
The Washington County Fair Board is bringing back an ‘old favorite’ - sort of! There will be a ‘Catch A Pig’ contest on Wednesday night, Aug. 5th, beginning at approximately 9 p.m. at the 78th Annual Fair.
There will be ‘Catch A Pig’ and Mutton Bustin’ for youngsters that are 16 years old and younger. The pigs will be greased with soap and vegetable oil (a little bit cleaner and friendlier that the old axle grease of the past). There will be three classes of pig chasers and two for mutton bustin’.
Classes for the pig chase are ages 6 and under; 7 to 12 years old; and 13 to 16 years old. For the mutton bustin’ youth are required to be under 60 lbs. and have parent’s permission.
The contests will be set up in front of the Twin Eagle Stage and registration will be done prior to the event.
Watch for more details!
There will be ‘Catch A Pig’ and Mutton Bustin’ for youngsters that are 16 years old and younger. The pigs will be greased with soap and vegetable oil (a little bit cleaner and friendlier that the old axle grease of the past). There will be three classes of pig chasers and two for mutton bustin’.
Classes for the pig chase are ages 6 and under; 7 to 12 years old; and 13 to 16 years old. For the mutton bustin’ youth are required to be under 60 lbs. and have parent’s permission.
The contests will be set up in front of the Twin Eagle Stage and registration will be done prior to the event.
Watch for more details!
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