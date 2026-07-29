Sale Set Monday, August 24th LAND TAX SALE 2026 LISTINGS IN THIS ISSUE
July 29, 2026
The 2026 Delinquent Land Tax Sale will be held starting at 10 A.M. Monday, August 24, 2026, at the East door of the Washington County Courthouse in Potosi. The newspaper listings are in this week, July 23rd, 2026 in “The I-J”.
The Tax Sale Publication is printed in a reasonably new format as follows: 1st Property Key (Account #); 2nd Legal Owner Name; 3rd Offering; 4th Legal Description & Township, Range & Map Parcel Number; 5th First year delinquent tax due; 6th Second year delinquent tax and pub fees due; 7th Total.
The properties listed have at least two years delinquent taxes due.
Properties that are advertised for 1 or 2 years offerings, the owners have 1 year to redeem the property. If this is the third year for back taxes on the property and the property is sold at sale, there is a 90 day redemption period before the purchaser will receive a Collector’s Deed. Third year offerings are listed in the Collector’s Office and are available by request.
If you are interested in bidding at the sale, you should research the parcels prior to the sale, County Collector Kris Richards suggests.
All bidders wishing to participate need to sign up the week prior, August 17th through 21st, 2026 so that the Collector’s Office can verify Missouri residency and no back taxes are owed by the bidder.
Also there will be an additional cost of $54.00 for recording certificates from the sale. (The Recorder of Deeds has announced a cost change in filing deeds and this may effect the final cost.)
In order to save on publication costs, the Tax Sale Notice is appearing identically the weeks of July 16th, 23rd and 30th, 2026. Consequently, some parcels listed may not be offered as the owners have paid their overdue taxes during preparation or publication of this legal notice.
Richards said, “This is a tax lien ‘sale’ and the properties are not being sold but putting a lien on the parcel by the bidder at the Auction. There is a lengthy process that is required by Missouri law to complete the process for a parcel.”
The Tax Sale Publication is printed in a reasonably new format as follows: 1st Property Key (Account #); 2nd Legal Owner Name; 3rd Offering; 4th Legal Description & Township, Range & Map Parcel Number; 5th First year delinquent tax due; 6th Second year delinquent tax and pub fees due; 7th Total.
The properties listed have at least two years delinquent taxes due.
Properties that are advertised for 1 or 2 years offerings, the owners have 1 year to redeem the property. If this is the third year for back taxes on the property and the property is sold at sale, there is a 90 day redemption period before the purchaser will receive a Collector’s Deed. Third year offerings are listed in the Collector’s Office and are available by request.
If you are interested in bidding at the sale, you should research the parcels prior to the sale, County Collector Kris Richards suggests.
All bidders wishing to participate need to sign up the week prior, August 17th through 21st, 2026 so that the Collector’s Office can verify Missouri residency and no back taxes are owed by the bidder.
Also there will be an additional cost of $54.00 for recording certificates from the sale. (The Recorder of Deeds has announced a cost change in filing deeds and this may effect the final cost.)
In order to save on publication costs, the Tax Sale Notice is appearing identically the weeks of July 16th, 23rd and 30th, 2026. Consequently, some parcels listed may not be offered as the owners have paid their overdue taxes during preparation or publication of this legal notice.
Richards said, “This is a tax lien ‘sale’ and the properties are not being sold but putting a lien on the parcel by the bidder at the Auction. There is a lengthy process that is required by Missouri law to complete the process for a parcel.”
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