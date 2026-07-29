HIGHWAY 185 CLOSED JUST BEFORE PLEASANT HILL IN WASHINGTON COUNTY
July 29, 2026
MoDOT has started bridge deck construction on Highway 185 just before Pleasant Hill.
The road closed this past Wednesday, July 22nd and is scheduled to reopen at the end of September. The company working on the project looks to have made great progress as they have stripped all the decking and rails, going down to the steel and concrete superstructure as of Sunday, July 28th. MoDOT has said the bridge was built in 1961 and the deck was due for replacement as the superstructure is still in good condition.
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