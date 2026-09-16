25TH ANNIVERSARY OF 9-1-1 • PATRIOT DAY REMEMBERS
September 16, 2026
From left, Pastor Mike Jarvis, County Clerk Jenny Allen, V.F.W. Commander Jeff Higginbotham, County Treasurer John Robinson III, Amy DeClue - candidate for 118th State Rep. District, Tina Fundoukos-Singh, Pastor Carl Brawley, Potosi Fire Mike Grimes, Jaxen Buckley and Chelsea Grimes.
The group here represents part of those involved in the program and recognition of the 25th Anniversary of the terrorists’ attacks on the United States of America. Many, many can remember exactly where they were and what happened, while new generations following did not live through it and don’t have that memory. It is important to remember & honor.
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