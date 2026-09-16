Two Days Only – City of Potosi Clean-Up Oct. 8th & 9th
September 16, 2026
The City of Potosi is informing Potosi residents that the Council has scheduled the City’s Annual Fall Clean-up for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8th & 9th.
The City will not accept tires, batteries, paint or yard waste. Also no auto parts or loose metal.
If you have appliances to dispose of be sure to get them out. One appliance or white good per house. All refrigerators must have Freon removed by a certified technician and must be tagged.
Limit two bulk items per house, please. All limbs must be bagged or boxed - weight limit 30 lbs. maximum.
Boards or lumber no longer than 4 ft. All items must be stacked neatly at the curb.
Cooperation will be greatly appreciated. Questions, call the Potosi City Hall at 573-438-2767.
The City will not accept tires, batteries, paint or yard waste. Also no auto parts or loose metal.
If you have appliances to dispose of be sure to get them out. One appliance or white good per house. All refrigerators must have Freon removed by a certified technician and must be tagged.
Limit two bulk items per house, please. All limbs must be bagged or boxed - weight limit 30 lbs. maximum.
Boards or lumber no longer than 4 ft. All items must be stacked neatly at the curb.
Cooperation will be greatly appreciated. Questions, call the Potosi City Hall at 573-438-2767.
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