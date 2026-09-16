REGISTERER WITH CHAMBER . . . have you signed up yet? CITY/COUNTY WIDE SALE Oct. 3RD
September 16, 2026
The City of Potosi and Washington County Chamber of Commerce have announced plans to encourage local residents to sign up for the annual “City / County-Wide Garage Sale” for Saturday, Oct. 3rd.
No City Permit will be required by the City to have a sale that day in town.
All those who want to join in on the fun and be a part of this “SUPER SALE” are being asked to register their addresses with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and get their items ready for the sale.
The Potosi Lions will have the Fairgrounds parking area open with spots available for $10 a vendor on a first come - first served basis. No items to be left at the Lions please.
All registered sales will be included on a map that will be available Thursday night, Oct. 1st at area retail merchants.
Merchants are expected to join in the City/Countywide Sale by conducting Sidewalk Sales, Specials, etc.
Register and join-in. The more there are the better it will be! Addresses for in town and out of town will appear on the map.
Stop by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce at 501 E. High St., Potosi, MO 63664, email info@washingtoncountychamber.com or call 573-210-2024. Your address is all that is needed. Absolute Deadline is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30th, 2026.
Cadet, Caledonia, Belgrade, Mineral Point, get on the map, it’s free!
No City Permit will be required by the City to have a sale that day in town.
All those who want to join in on the fun and be a part of this “SUPER SALE” are being asked to register their addresses with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and get their items ready for the sale.
The Potosi Lions will have the Fairgrounds parking area open with spots available for $10 a vendor on a first come - first served basis. No items to be left at the Lions please.
All registered sales will be included on a map that will be available Thursday night, Oct. 1st at area retail merchants.
Merchants are expected to join in the City/Countywide Sale by conducting Sidewalk Sales, Specials, etc.
Register and join-in. The more there are the better it will be! Addresses for in town and out of town will appear on the map.
Stop by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce at 501 E. High St., Potosi, MO 63664, email info@washingtoncountychamber.com or call 573-210-2024. Your address is all that is needed. Absolute Deadline is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30th, 2026.
Cadet, Caledonia, Belgrade, Mineral Point, get on the map, it’s free!
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